Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo

Ariana and Pete and gone and got a couple more ‘matching’ tattoos on their right hands.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 10:27

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have gone and got another tattoo, along with a couple of friends.

Pete got the word ‘Reborn’ tattooed on his right hand, inspired by the Kid Cudi album, and Ari got ‘H2GKMO’ in the same spot, inspired by, well, herself.

Make sure you catch up on the latest MTV News >>>

Ariana posted the end result on her Instagram story, and even though Pete wasn’t in it, he was tagged along with a couple of her mates, so that could mean that he got the tattoo too (but we can’t be sure).

REBORN-@petedavidson inspired by that new @kidcudi the album is fire!

REBORN-@petedavidson inspired by that new @kidcudi the album is fire!

A post shared by Jon Mesa (@jonmesatattoos) on

Luckily, a fan account made sure to grab the vid and repost it. And the caption read that ‘H2GKMO’ stands for ‘honest to god know me out’, which Ariana has said in the past is a phrase that she says all day every day. Relatable.

ariana, pete and a few of their friends got matching H2GKMO (honest to god knock me out) tattoos! hopefully we get a picture of pete’s soon #arianagrande #petedavidson #petiana #peteiana #grandson

And this isn’t the first matching tattoo the pair have got together - they already have matching cloud tattoos.

And Pete’s tatts don’t stop there, the SNL star is a massive fan of ‘Pariana’ inspired tattoos, already having Ari’s initials on his thumb and her famous bunny ears from the “Dangerous Woman” era behind his ear.

☁️ matching tattoos. #arianagrande #petedavidson #petiana #peteiana

(FYI, Ariana's 'The Light Is Coming' ft. Nicki Minaj dropped, and it's a bop).

Latest News

Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
You Can Now Take A Course On Frank Ocean At University
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian ‘To Address Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama’ On KUWTK
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik at the Tom Ford fashion show
Zayn Malik Calls Out the Met Gala As 'Self-Indulgent'
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
You Can Finally Buy These Cult Acne Patches In The UK
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Ariana Grande Claps Back At A Fan Who Dragged Her For Writing About Pete Davidson
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Audio Video
Troye Sivan
Dance To This (Ft. Ariana Grande) (Audio)
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
Music
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid