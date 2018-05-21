Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have gone and got another tattoo, along with a couple of friends.

Pete got the word ‘Reborn’ tattooed on his right hand, inspired by the Kid Cudi album, and Ari got ‘H2GKMO’ in the same spot, inspired by, well, herself.

Make sure you catch up on the latest MTV News >>>

Ariana posted the end result on her Instagram story, and even though Pete wasn’t in it, he was tagged along with a couple of her mates, so that could mean that he got the tattoo too (but we can’t be sure).

Luckily, a fan account made sure to grab the vid and repost it. And the caption read that ‘H2GKMO’ stands for ‘honest to god know me out’, which Ariana has said in the past is a phrase that she says all day every day. Relatable.

And this isn’t the first matching tattoo the pair have got together - they already have matching cloud tattoos.

And Pete’s tatts don’t stop there, the SNL star is a massive fan of ‘Pariana’ inspired tattoos, already having Ari’s initials on his thumb and her famous bunny ears from the “Dangerous Woman” era behind his ear.

(FYI, Ariana's 'The Light Is Coming' ft. Nicki Minaj dropped, and it's a bop).