Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Have Officially Confirmed Their Engagement

It's legit!

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 10:00

No more questions need to be raised about whether Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are actually engaged or not because the comedian has gone and confirmed the news during a recent TV appearance.

While most Arianators were pretty convinced that the rumours were true, an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon has put paid to any doubters who were still uncertain.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got engaged super fast...

During the interview, Pete – who is best known for his appearances on SNL – confirmed that the pair will eventually be heading down the aisle together, adding that he feels like he’s "won a competition.” 

Host Jimmy approached the conversation by telling the 24-year-old he "didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show.” 

Getty

When asked how the pair have been handling the speculation into their relationship, Pete replied that a bunch of guys have been tipping their hat toward him as a show of respect.

"Some dude came up to me and was like: 'Yo man, you gave me hope'. I didn't know I was that ugly,” he joked.

Last week, Pete shared a photo of himself and Ariana on Instagram which appeared to show her wearing an engagement band. He captioned the shot: “You know what you'd dream it'd be like? It's better than that." 

u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that

u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

While Ari and Pete have only technically been dating since last month, the couple have known each other ever since the singer appeared on SNL as a guest host back in 2016. 

 

 

 

 

