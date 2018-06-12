Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Might Be Engaged Already And Here’s The Evidence

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reported to be engaged already, just weeks after becoming the couple that everyone aspires to be one day.

And unlike most celeb engagement rumours which are based on a mysterious source alone, this time we very nearly have cold hard evidence to base our theories on. You know, because Twitter 'likes' probably wouldn’t be accepted in a court of law just yet.

So let’s take a look at this so called evidence, which is really what we’re pinning all of our hopes and dreams on right now.

First up, Ari has liked the following tweet:

honest to god our girl is engaged — thales (@teasybutera) June 12, 2018

Honestly does it GET any more black and white than that?! She then went ahead and liked a whole bunch more as fans congratulated her and asked for invitations to the big day.

anyway I expect to be a groomsman and would like the non vegan option for the reception. mazel tov hun! @ArianaGrande — ʎɐɾ (@Iemonade) June 11, 2018

I’m literally so happy like.... I never thought I would see this day come omfg. congratulations @ArianaGrande we love you smmmm <3 — issac 💡 (@bealrightdeluxe) June 11, 2018

Though it’s important to note that there’s still not been any official word on whether all this is true, and we all know that Ari has quite the wicked sense of humour.

But that hasn’t stopped a mysterious source from chatting to Us Weekly, as they told the mag: “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

“They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.

Another sourced added that the are planning on having a “very long engagement” so don’t go buying a hat just yet.

We honestly don’t think we’ve ever seen a celeb romance move so fast but we are beyond here for it.