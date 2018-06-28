Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything

The pair sang Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me To Life’. Iconic.

Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 12:24

Ariana Grande took her 25th birthday celebrations to new heights this week, as her and boyf Pete Davidson decided to perform an unforgettable duet together that we never knew we even needed

The duo headed to Frames NYC’s Lyric Lounge to belt out some absolute bops with some pretty cool people, such as Ari’s brother Frankie Grande and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. 

The loved-up pair belted out Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me To Life’, and it took us straight back to 2003.

Luckily for us, Ariana’s fans came through with the videos and her voice is just incredible. She belted out Amy Lee’s vocals on the track and Pete (surprisingly well) rapped 12 Stones’ Paul McCoy’s bits.

We wouldn’t want to be the ones that had to take the mic after them, tbh.  

And not only did we get to be blessed with a bit of old school Evanescence, but the princess of pop also slayed Beyoncé’s ‘Love On Top’. And we mean slayyyed.

Pete kicked off the week long celebrations with three birthday tributes to his fiancé on Instagram, in which he told her she is his most "favorite person that ever existed", and captioned another "one more for the queen.” We can’t with these two. Too cute.

Instagram

But the best part has to be the baby photo cake Pete got for Ariana, it made our hearts melt.

Cake, karaoke and endless compliments on the ‘gram, what more could you want?

