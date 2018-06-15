Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal

It feels like the whole world is hooked on Ariana Grande's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, and they just keep on giving us more to obsess over.

Hollywood's brand new golden couple have only been dating since last month yet reports of an engagement surfaced last week, leaving the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer's fans going bananas over their idol's love life.

While Ariana has semi-addressed it on Twitter, her comments have been very indirect when she has spoken to fans online, and she hasn't actually confirmed that she is planning to say 'I do' some time soon... until now.

Last night Pete Davidson - a major star of Saturday Night Live - posted a picture of the couple on Instagram where you can see the all-important engagement ring for the very first time.

Ariana wears the huge pearl-shaped rock, which reportedly cost almost $100,000, in the picture, where the couple's faces aren't actually seen, instead opting for a cute AF snap of their bodies snuggled up.

It's clear that the couple are super loved up (obviously) as Pete captioned the photo "u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that", not only confirming their engagement but the fact that they are both equally head over heels in love with each other.

With the engagement coming around this quickly, we are desperate to know when they will actially get hitched.

Ariana is set to release her fourth album Sweetener this summer so we assume she is hella busy - seriously, she just dropped two songs this week - but wouldn't be surprised if they were doing it this weekend.

Whenever it is, we're free - and waiting for an invite, guys...

