Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal

The couple have finally acknowledged the rumours are true...

Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 11:17

It feels like the whole world is hooked on Ariana Grande's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, and they just keep on giving us more to obsess over.

Hollywood's brand new golden couple have only been dating since last month yet reports of an engagement surfaced last week, leaving the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer's fans going bananas over their idol's love life.

While Ariana has semi-addressed it on Twitter, her comments have been very indirect when she has spoken to fans online, and she hasn't actually confirmed that she is planning to say 'I do' some time soon... until now.

Hit play on the video to see the celebs who got engaged SUPER fast...

Last night Pete Davidson - a major star of Saturday Night Live - posted a picture of the couple on Instagram where you can see the all-important engagement ring for the very first time.

Ariana wears the huge pearl-shaped rock, which reportedly cost almost $100,000, in the picture, where the couple's faces aren't actually seen, instead opting for a cute AF snap of their bodies snuggled up.

It's clear that the couple are super loved up (obviously) as Pete captioned the photo "u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that", not only confirming their engagement but the fact that they are both equally head over heels in love with each other.

u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that

u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

With the engagement coming around this quickly, we are desperate to know when they will actially get hitched.

Ariana is set to release her fourth album Sweetener this summer so we assume she is hella busy - seriously, she just dropped two songs this week - but wouldn't be surprised if they were doing it this weekend.

Whenever it is, we're free - and waiting for an invite, guys...

Now hit play on MTV News for the lowdown on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement...

Latest News

6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Arctic Monkeys at Primavera Sound 2018
Primavera 2018: Everything You Need To Know
7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer
In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'
15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED
Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne
Premiere! ALMA Jumps On Miriam Bryant’s ‘Black Car’ – Watch

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
Music
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Is Here & It's A Chillout Dream
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
You Won't believe How Much Pete Davidson Spent On Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Might Be Engaged Already And Here’s The Evidence
Did Ariana Grande Just Make Her Instagram A Pete Davidson Fan Account?
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Cover Art
Ariana Grande & Troye Sivan's Collab 'Dance To This' Is Released On Wednesday!
Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Already Joking About Making Babies
Ariana Grande Reveals She Suffered From PTSD After Manchester Bombing

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen