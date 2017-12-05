Ariana Grande and Rihanna Thank Their Fans for Streaming on Instagram

It's no secret that Ariana Grande and Rihanna are two of the biggest popstars in the world. Their last albums were two of the biggest of 2016 and it's just been revealed that they are two of the most streamed female artists on Spotify this year globally.

Last night they took to Instagram to thank their many fans for their support.

Ariana simply posted a snapshot of the data on Instagram Stories along with the adorable caption: "i'm humbled and beyond excited to be one of the Top 5 women in streaming this year with no new music out and to be in such incredible company".

"thank you so much for listening, loving, streaming being here" she added.

Perhaps most excitingly, Ariana also wrote: "i can't wait for the next one".

📱 | Ariana Grande Via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/NtN50cgCU9 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) December 5, 2017

OMG. Does this mean that we might really be getting AG5 next year?

Rihanna, meanwhile, shared the same image as an Instagram post on her account. She then wrote alongside it: "shout out to the big homie GOD! big ups to all the fans and streamers for the support when sis ain't even had an album out. 2017!"

In fact neither Rihanna, Ariana nor Selena released albums in 2017.

We can only imagine how many streams they will get when they do.

ANTi, Dangerous Woman and Revival were all massive.

We can't wait to hear what their follow-ups sound like.

Words: Sam Prance

