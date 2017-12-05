Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Rihanna Thank Their Fans for Streaming on Instagram

What lovely popstars...

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 15:40

It's no secret that Ariana Grande and Rihanna are two of the biggest popstars in the world. Their last albums were two of the biggest of 2016 and it's just been revealed that they are two of the most streamed female artists on Spotify this year globally.

Last night they took to Instagram to thank their many fans for their support.

View the lyrics
Anytime I'm alone, I can't help thinking about you
All I want, all I need, honestly, it's just me and you


He giving me that good shit
That make me not quit, that good shit
He giving me that good shit
That make me not quit, that good shit


Oh, he give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
He give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
Oh, he give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
He give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday


Anytime, anywhere, baby boy, I can misbehave
Breathe me in, breathe me out, fill me up
Running through your veins


He giving me that good shit
That make me not quit, that good shit
He giving me that good shit
That make me not quit, that good shit


Oh, he give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
He give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
Oh, he give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
He give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday


Make me go....
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la
Everyday, everyday
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la
Everyday, everyday


I put that work on you everyday
When the night fall 'til the sun come
You done fell in love with a bad guy
I don't compromise my passion
It's not what you do for me, I'm doing the same for you
I don't be tripping or making mistakes
I made too many in my past (that's right)
I fight for the things you believe in
I got your body and put it on drive and
I got the keys and
We about to take us a vacation
I'm about to put all this vintage loving on you
Baby like it was the late 80s
When you ride on me, baby rotate it


He giving me that good shit
That make me not quit, that good shit
He giving me that good shit
That make me not quit, that good shit


Oh, he give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
He give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
Oh, he give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday
He give it to me
Everyday, everyday, everyday

Make me go....
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la
Everyday, everyday
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la
Everyday, everyday

Give it to me, to me
(She got me on it...)
Oh, he give it to me every day
(She got me on it...)
Writer(s): Savan Kotecha, Nayvadius Wilburn, - Ilya, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Ariana simply posted a snapshot of the data on Instagram Stories along with the adorable caption: "i'm humbled and beyond excited to be one of the Top 5 women in streaming this year with no new music out and to be in such incredible company".

"thank you so much for listening, loving, streaming being here" she added.

Perhaps most excitingly, Ariana also wrote: "i can't wait for the next one".

OMG. Does this mean that we might really be getting AG5 next year?

Rihanna, meanwhile, shared the same image as an Instagram post on her account. She then wrote alongside it: "shout out to the big homie GOD! big ups to all the fans and streamers for the support when sis ain't even had an album out. 2017!"

In fact neither Rihanna, Ariana nor Selena released albums in 2017.

We can only imagine how many streams they will get when they do.

shout out to the big homie GOD! big ups to all the fans and streamers for the support when sis ain't even had an album out. 2017! @spotify #BlackGirlMagic

ANTi, Dangerous Woman and Revival were all massive.

We can't wait to hear what their follow-ups sound like.

Words: Sam Prance

