Ariana Grande Asks For 'One Okay Day' In Emotional Outburst On Social Media

Fans are worried about the Sweetener singer.

Friday, September 28, 2018

Ariana Grande has worried fans after asking for 'one okay day' in an emotional outburst on social media.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer took to Twitter to let her fans know how she's feeling three weeks after the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

In her first tweet, she wrote: "Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls," which she shortly followed by another, which read: "i’m so tired pls."

Ari also quoted a tweet she posted earlier last week declaring "everything will be okay", hinting that she's no longer feeling that way.

In a reply to a concerned fan Ari apologised for worrying anyone, admitting it's been a really tough month.

"Ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month," she wrote before adding that she shouldn't have tweeted.

Needless to say, Arianators came through to support the grieving singer, with countless fans urging her to rest and take care of herself.

"Pls take your time. Take time to heal. Your health and happiness are the most important. We’ll always be there for you. We’ll never leave. We have your back. We’re praying for you," wrote one person.

Ariana then thanked fans for loving her so much, insisting: "I do not deserve it," before letting them know she loves them right back in her final tweet of the night.

One week after Mac died of an apparent overdose, Ari opened up on Instagram: "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it," she wrote.

i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.

"I’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away," she added.

Our thoughts go out to Ariana at this difficult time. Stay strong, girl.

