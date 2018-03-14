Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’

There's no denying that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in the world. Ever since she released her debut hit 'The Way' in 2013, she's been a household name. Her first two albums alone (Yours Truly, My Everything) were both chart-topping masterpieces.

That's not all though. Her third LP Dangerous Woman took her career to new heights and now it's just broken her own record.

View the lyrics I'm so into you,

I can barely breathe

And all I wanna do

is to fall in deep

But close ain't close enough

'til we cross the line, baby

So name a game to play,

and I'll role the dice, hey



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you

to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you,

oh yeah



This could take some time, hey

I made too many mistakes

Better get this right, right, baby



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Tell me what you came here for

Cause I can't, I can't wait no more

I'm on the edge with no control

And I need, I need you to know

You to know, oh



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



So come light me up,

so come light me up my baby

A little dangerous,

a little dangerous my baby

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

Writer(s): Savan Kotecha, Martin Sandberg, Alexander Erik Kronlund, - Ilya, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The critically acclaimed album is officially Ariana's longest-charting album in the US ever now. As of today, Dangerous Woman has spent an incredible 89 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 and in doing so overtakes Ariana's second LP My Everything.

Dangerous Woman was an instant hit as soon as it was released. It was a UK Number 1 and it spawned four hit singles.

'Dangerous Woman', 'Into You', 'Side to Side' and 'Everyday' are all up there with Ariana's best work as an artist to date.

'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande has spent 89 weeks (non-consecutive) on the Billboard 200, making it Ariana Grande’s longest running album on the chart.



Congratulations, @ArianaGrande! pic.twitter.com/Sq5W2qHp9z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2018

The news comes in just as Arianators around the world are waiting with bated breath for the 'Love Me Harder' star to make an official announcement about her highly anticipated new album. Rumour has it that it is complete and that a single is about to drop.

According to TMZ, the album is half produced by Pharell Williams and half produced by Max Martin.

Not only that but apparently Ariana has co-written every song and it's her most personal music yet.

With all of this information, we reckon that AG4 could be Ariana's magnum opus.

Not only that but we think that it could even break Dangerous Woman's record.

We cannot wait to find out.

Words: Sam Prance