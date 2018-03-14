Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’

What a superstar...

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 10:31

There's no denying that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in the world. Ever since she released her debut hit 'The Way' in 2013, she's been a household name. Her first two albums alone (Yours Truly, My Everything) were both chart-topping masterpieces.

That's not all though. Her third LP Dangerous Woman took her career to new heights and now it's just broken her own record.

WATCH ARIANA'S INCREDIBLE 'INTO YOU' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I'm so into you,
I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do
is to fall in deep
But close ain't close enough
'til we cross the line, baby
So name a game to play,
and I'll role the dice, hey

Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you
to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you,
oh yeah

This could take some time, hey
I made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby

Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you

Tell me what you came here for
Cause I can't, I can't wait no more
I'm on the edge with no control
And I need, I need you to know
You to know, oh

So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you

Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you

So come light me up,
so come light me up my baby
A little dangerous,
a little dangerous my baby
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Writer(s): Savan Kotecha, Martin Sandberg, Alexander Erik Kronlund, - Ilya, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The critically acclaimed album is officially Ariana's longest-charting album in the US ever now. As of today, Dangerous Woman has spent an incredible 89 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 and in doing so overtakes Ariana's second LP My Everything.

Dangerous Woman was an instant hit as soon as it was released. It was a UK Number 1 and it spawned four hit singles.

'Dangerous Woman', 'Into You', 'Side to Side' and 'Everyday' are all up there with Ariana's best work as an artist to date.

The news comes in just as Arianators around the world are waiting with bated breath for the 'Love Me Harder' star to make an official announcement about her highly anticipated new album. Rumour has it that it is complete and that a single is about to drop.

According to TMZ, the album is half produced by Pharell Williams and half produced by Max Martin. 

Not only that but apparently Ariana has co-written every song and it's her most personal music yet.

[Getty]

With all of this information, we reckon that AG4 could be Ariana's magnum opus.

Not only that but we think that it could even break Dangerous Woman's record.

We cannot wait to find out.

Words: Sam Prance

