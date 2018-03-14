Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’
What a superstar...
There's no denying that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in the world. Ever since she released her debut hit 'The Way' in 2013, she's been a household name. Her first two albums alone (Yours Truly, My Everything) were both chart-topping masterpieces.
That's not all though. Her third LP Dangerous Woman took her career to new heights and now it's just broken her own record.
The critically acclaimed album is officially Ariana's longest-charting album in the US ever now. As of today, Dangerous Woman has spent an incredible 89 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 and in doing so overtakes Ariana's second LP My Everything.
Dangerous Woman was an instant hit as soon as it was released. It was a UK Number 1 and it spawned four hit singles.
'Dangerous Woman', 'Into You', 'Side to Side' and 'Everyday' are all up there with Ariana's best work as an artist to date.
The news comes in just as Arianators around the world are waiting with bated breath for the 'Love Me Harder' star to make an official announcement about her highly anticipated new album. Rumour has it that it is complete and that a single is about to drop.
According to TMZ, the album is half produced by Pharell Williams and half produced by Max Martin.
Not only that but apparently Ariana has co-written every song and it's her most personal music yet.
With all of this information, we reckon that AG4 could be Ariana's magnum opus.
Not only that but we think that it could even break Dangerous Woman's record.
We cannot wait to find out.
Words: Sam Prance