Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Birthday As More Cute Pictures With Pete Davidson Emerge

Ariana Grande has marked her birthday with close friends as fiancé Pete Davidson has taken to Instagram to share several photos of his future wife with the kind of caption that is too sweet for words.

While the couple have only been dating for a couple of weeks, that doesn’t mean the comedian wasn’t prepared to go all out to make her 25th celebrations something special.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got engaged super fast...

Sharing an image of himself giving his girlfriend a piggyback, Pete captioned the image: “Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm ☁️⚡️😍”

He then went on to post a second image, because one Instagram tribute clearly doesn’t make the cut these days: “One more for the queen. Words can’t express what a real f***ing treasure this one is.”

This comes as Ari shared footage of her day on Instagram Stories. Pictures of the party showed that her cakes featured images from her childhood with the icing reading: “Happy Birthday Ariana!”

Pete recently confirmed their engagement during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” he said. “It’s f—— lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

Instagram/ArianaGrande

He added: “Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly.”

For more cute pictures of Pariana proving that love is alive and well, keep one eye trained on their social-media profiles for the next few weeks.