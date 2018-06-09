Ariana Grande Claps Back At A Fan Who Dragged Her For Writing About Pete Davidson

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you’ll know that Ariana Grande has been involved in a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson that has seen the pair committing their entire lives to each other.

The singer has all but officially confirmed their sudden engagement and revealed that the duo have already moved into their first shared apartment together.

Well. Considering Ariana is a musician who tends to write about her personal life, it hasn’t come as a huge surprise to fans that she’s penned a track for her future husband, titled ‘Pete.’

It’s all set to appear on new album Sweetener, and the 24-year-old has now shared a snippet of what it will sound like on the record. But while some fans were loving the romantic gesture, others have major concerns about the entire romance.

One fan responded: “Girl, we know you love him, but are you dumb?" to which Ari simply responded: “Nah." Her answer prompted another fan to write: “You really don't get a fuck, do you?"

And that was the exact moment Ariana came through with the kind of message literally nobody can argue with.

"For real. The truth is tea. I been the fuck through it and life's too short to be cryptic and shit about something as beautiful as this love I'm in," she pointed out. "So Pete it is."

Well said. Now we're just counting down the days until we hear the track in full.