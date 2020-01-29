Ariana Grande Debuted A New Tattoo At The Grammys And We All Missed It

Ariana Grande debuted a brand-new tattoo at the 2020 Grammys and we were all too distracted by her flowing Giambattista Valli gown to even notice.

Fans later took to social-media to point out that she now has a small butterfly inked onto her left tricep. The 26-year-old has a large variety of tattoos, the first of which she underwent at the age of nineteen in 2012.

Ariana’s tattoos usually have some kind of hidden symbolism or meaning behind them, but fans think she underwent this design purely for aesthetic reasons. Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, and Kylie Jenner all have similar butterfly-themed inkings.

Many people have also speculated that she’ll be adding more detail to the inking in stages. So far, the design is just a faint outline of a butterfly and there are clear spaces that could either be filled with colour or extensive shading.

The tattoo wasn’t the only thing Ariana debuted during the show. When performing her ‘Thank U, Next’ medley, she included some new lyrics that referenced her reconciliation with her dad.

The song previously featured the line: 'I'll be thanking me dad/'cause she grew from the drama," with the modified version reading: "I'll be thanking my dad because he is so awesome.”

It’s unclear where Ari had the inking done, but we'd bet good money that loads of people are taking these pics into their nearest tattoo parlour.