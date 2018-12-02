Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Decided That True Love ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Because She Was Hungry

Can someone please get her a snack and a hug?

Monday, December 3, 2018 - 10:01

Ariana Grande has left fans feeling confused AF after changing her mind about the possible existence of true love.

The singer might have spent the past week breaking the internet with her #ThankUNext music video, but it sounds like watching all those rom-coms has only left her feeling more cynical about real-life relationships.

Getty

In a now deleted tweet, the 25-year-old took to social-media to reveal that she’s not 100% sure if she still believes in soulmates: "Actually...I don't want no 'next.' True love doesn't exist. Hope you're having a great day!" she wrote.

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA I was so sad & like "Ariana pls don't think like that" but yea she was just hungry...

But hold up for a second, because it turns out that her previous relationships with Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller *haven’t* actually put her off romance in general.

The reason for her cynicism boils down to something completely relatable, with Ariana taking to Twitter an hour later to write: "True love might exist I was just hungry," she explained, followed by a simple: "But still, f**k that."

This comes after Ari opened up about the concept behind her music video: “Well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny.

“& on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”

VEVO

Can someone be on the lookout to make sure that Ari’s fridge is constantly stocked with snacks? 

View the lyrics
Thought I'd end up with Sean
But he wasn't a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I'm so thankful
Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm
'Cause he was an angel

One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I'm so amazing
Say I've loved and I've lost
But that's not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say

Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin'...

Spend more time with my friends
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
Plus, I met someone else
We havin' better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon' last
'Cause her name is Ari
And I'm so good with that (so good with that)

She taught me love (love)
She taught me patience (patience)
How she handles pain (pain)
That shit's amazing (yeah, she's amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I say

Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
I'm so fucking...

One day I'll walk down the aisle
Holding hands with my mama
I'll be thanking my dad
'Cause she grew from the drama
Only wanna do it once, real bad
Gon' make that shit last
God forbid something happens
Least this song is a smash (song is a smash)

I've got so much love (love)
Got so much patience (patience)
I've learned from the pain (pain)
I turned out amazing (turned out amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I'll say

Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Writer(s): MICHAEL FOSTER, VICTORIA MONET MCCANTS, ARIANA GRANDE, TAYLOR MONET PARKS, TOMMY BROWN, CHARLES MICHAEL ANDERSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
17 Festive AF Things to do in London this Christmas
Thank U, Next: Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's Iconic Music Video
How To Do The Maldives Without Blowing The Budget
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Ariana Grande Decided That True Love ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Because She Was Hungry
Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
Ariana Grande Is The Rom Com Queen In The Iconic 'Thank U, Next' Video
Nicki Minaj in the &#039;Good Form&#039; music video with Lil Wayne, released November 2018, from the &#039;Queen&#039; album
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Good Form' Video Is A Whole Lotta Booty
The 1975 at Apple Music Festival 2016
The 1975 Fans React To 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'
Hamzaa
Get To Know: Hamzaa

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split
Music
Thank U, Next: Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's Iconic Music Video
Ariana Grande Decided That True Love ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Because She Was Hungry
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
Ariana Grande
thank u, next [Explicit]
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
Ariana Grande Is The Rom Com Queen In The Iconic 'Thank U, Next' Video
Ariana Grande’s Manager Defends Pete Davidson After Fans Slam His Instagram Return
Ariana Grande on Instagram.
Ariana Grande Drops A Teaser For The ‘Thank U, Next’ Video And Now We Want A Feature Film
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson spotted in New York City.
Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Get Matching Breakup Tattoos?
MTV News
Ariana Grande And Halsey Are Not Here For Your Grief-Shaming | MTV News
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller
Ariana Grande Responds To A Troll Who Said She's 'Milking' Mac Miller's Death
Ariana Grande in the &#039;thank u, next&#039; music video as Regina George from Mean Girls, released December 2018
Ariana Grande Reveals Mac Miller Tribute In ‘Thank U, Next’ Video Teaser
‘Bring It On’ Is The Final Reference In Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
Music
Thank U, Next: Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's Iconic Music Video