Ariana Grande Decided That True Love ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Because She Was Hungry
Can someone please get her a snack and a hug?
Ariana Grande has left fans feeling confused AF after changing her mind about the possible existence of true love.
The singer might have spent the past week breaking the internet with her #ThankUNext music video, but it sounds like watching all those rom-coms has only left her feeling more cynical about real-life relationships.
In a now deleted tweet, the 25-year-old took to social-media to reveal that she’s not 100% sure if she still believes in soulmates: "Actually...I don't want no 'next.' True love doesn't exist. Hope you're having a great day!" she wrote.
But hold up for a second, because it turns out that her previous relationships with Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller *haven’t* actually put her off romance in general.
The reason for her cynicism boils down to something completely relatable, with Ariana taking to Twitter an hour later to write: "True love might exist I was just hungry," she explained, followed by a simple: "But still, f**k that."
This comes after Ari opened up about the concept behind her music video: “Well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny.
“& on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”
Can someone be on the lookout to make sure that Ari’s fridge is constantly stocked with snacks?
