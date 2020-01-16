Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices

Ariana Grande has defended herself after some people accused her of wearing “the same two outfits” in paparazzi photos.

The drama kicked off when two fans discussed how they’d like her to “stand out” more in images. One of the fans even claimed that the 26-year-old has “been wearing the same boots/ long shirt Combo for years.”

Even though Ariana usually lets this kind of discussion slide, she decided to @ the fans with the comment: “thank god i’m a singer then 😭 gimmeee a break. i don’t like having my photo taken, i escape the paparazzi almost every time.

“i never post photos that aren’t on stage but shit i promise i have cute ass clothes 🥺.”

Ariana then pointed out that while she knows her fans just want “the best” for her, this kind of weird focus on her clothing choices is exactly the kind of thing she’s trying to avoid in her day-to-day life.

“i’m never even seen like ever i promise i look cute over here in my own world i haven’t even been able to put on a pair of fuckin boots lately because of the traumatic image i have in my head of these uh .... tik tok “performers”.”

As much as we’d love Ariana to post regular OOTDs, she’s made her position on this totally clear.

After all, it’s much easier to dodge the paparazzi when you ~don’t~ stand out too much.