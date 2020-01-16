Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices

"Gimme a break"

Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 09:43

Ariana Grande has defended herself after some people accused her of wearing “the same two outfits” in paparazzi photos.

The drama kicked off when two fans discussed how they’d like her to “stand out” more in images. One of the fans even claimed that the 26-year-old has “been wearing the same boots/ long shirt Combo for years.”

Getty

Even though Ariana usually lets this kind of discussion slide, she decided to @ the fans with the comment: “thank god i’m a singer then 😭 gimmeee a break. i don’t like having my photo taken, i escape the paparazzi almost every time. 

“i never post photos that aren’t on stage but shit i promise i have cute ass clothes 🥺.”

Ariana then pointed out that while she knows her fans just want “the best” for her, this kind of weird focus on her clothing choices is exactly the kind of thing she’s trying to avoid in her day-to-day life.

“i’m never even seen like ever i promise i look cute over here in my own world i haven’t even been able to put on a pair of fuckin boots lately because of the traumatic image i have in my head of these uh .... tik tok “performers”.”

As much as we’d love Ariana to post regular OOTDs, she’s made her position on this totally clear.

After all, it’s much easier to dodge the paparazzi when you ~don’t~ stand out too much.

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split
Vanessa Hudgens Is Glowing On Her First Outing Since 'Split' From Austin Butler After Nine Years
Liam Hemsworth Confirms He’s Dating Gabriella Brooks With A Beach PDA
NikkieTutorials Reveals She’s Transgender After Being Blackmailed Into Coming Out
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber And Madison Beer From Cruel Comments
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Dating Again After Being Spotted On His Birthday
BRITs 2020 Nominations: Dave & Lewis Capaldi Lead The Nods – See The Full List
Jeffree Star Fans Are Worried After He Cancels Tour For ‘Personal Reasons’
Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Won’t Be Doing ‘Sexual’ Music Videos Anymore
Generation Change: Our New Campaign To Support Young Activists
It Looks Like The Royal Family Had No Idea About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Statement
Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”
Hold Up, Are Tana Mongeau And David Dobrik Dating?
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape
Ariana Grande Spent Thanksgiving With Her Dad For The First Time In 18 Years
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus &amp; Lana Del Rey - Don&#039;t Call Me Angel - Music Video
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey
Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)
Why Ariana Grande Just Filed A Massive $10 Million Lawsuit Against Forever 21
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List
Ariana Grande &amp; Social House - boyfriend - Music Video
Ariana Grande & Social House
boyfriend [Explicit]
Ariana Grande with Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson of Social House in the &#039;Boyfriend&#039; music video
Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Actually Social House’s Mikey Foster?
Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post
Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde
Ariana Grande
2019 VMAs: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations!

Trending Articles

Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group