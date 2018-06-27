Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online

Yikes. It's all kicking off...

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - 10:22

Ariana Grande has had enough of people trying to tarnish the first few weeks of her engagement to Pete Davidson and has warned fans to back off when it comes to starting rumours about their relationship.

The singer has always been one to reach out to her fans on social-media and has now used Instagram to hit back at some Arianators' claims that her fiancé was flipping them off to the camera.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got engaged seriously quickly...

After an image surfaced of the SNL comedian raising his middle finger to the paps in New York, someone commented on fan account @ariananewsalerts that he might be directing the action towards her loyal fanbase. 

Ari was having none of the speculation and immediately commented back: “R u nuTS????? The PAPS..not YOU……???? ever…??? stop w this sh—. please. forreal. I love y’all too much for this. Enough w the ig / twitter war thing. It ends now [sic]”

Getty

Pointing out that nothing would ever come between her and her fans, she added: “Y’all r so loved. stop trying to start sh*t everything is so beautiful right now. I'm over it.”

This comes after the 25-year-old gave a super revealing answer to a fan’s question on “how long” the track ‘Pete’ is on her upcoming album, Sweetener: “Like 10 inches?” she joked in the now-deleted tweet. “Oh f**k…I mean… like a lil over a minute.”

Never forget.

