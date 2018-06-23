Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter

Poor Ariana can't catch a break at the minute.

Surprisingly the biggest pop star in the world getting engaged to a boyfriend of four weeks is pretty big news so, the past month has brought a new daily rumour about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

The 'no tears left to cry' (she changed the title to all lower case on streaming services this week, we're not lazy) singer usually pays them no mind as she lives her best life and "ahgsjskla"'s with fans on Twitter, although she made sure to shut down some new pregnancy rumours.

Ever since the world first learned about Ariana and Pete Davidson's whirlwind engagement, which came just weeks after she announced her split from Mac Miller, people have speculated a 'shotgun wedding'.

However, the pop superstar has confirmed that is most certainly not the case, replying to a fan on Twitter about the constant rumour mill that is weirdly obsessing over her fertility.

When a fan tweeted an edited photo of Grande eye-rolling with the caption "aRiAnNA Is PreGnNanT", she replied saying "mood for the next few years til i'm actually ready."

mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018

Never one to let people away with owning her narrative, she said "Oh this shit's gonna be every other week now," before branding herself a hilariously iconic "#fertilequeen".

And while Ariana might not be desperate to have kids this very second - she's not even 25 years old! - she isn't writing it off completely, sharing that she does intend to have babies with her fiancé in the future.

oh absolutely but ......... innnnnnnaaaaawhile 🙈 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018

I mean, it was kinda obvious that she wasn't pregnant when she's just launched an album campaign for her fourth LP Sweetener - out in August - but it's good of her to clarify.

Just keep doing you, Ari.

