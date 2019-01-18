Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch

From ‘thank u, next’ to ‘God is a woman’ to ‘breathin’, Ariana Grande has been giving the people everything they could want and more recently in her music videos. But her latest, ‘7 rings’, may have just topped it all (and we don’t say that lightly).

With cameos from her friends (including her dog Toulouse), a lot of SERIOUS bling (she’s dripping in jewels, guys), and bars that could literally give other rappers a run for their money… this girl has just given the world the confirmation that she’s the baddest b*tch to ever walk planet earth. Like, is there anything she can’t do?

Watch Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ music video below:

Giving us ‘The Sound of Music’ vibes, Ariana samples ‘My Favourite Things’ into the track, but of course mixes the original up and puts her own spin on things, letting us know that yes, these are her favourite things- and she can buy them all for herself, thank you very much. Boss ass b*tch moves only.

Her friends, Victoria Monet, Alexa Luria, and Courtney Chipolone, and more all make appearances whether it’s chilling on the front lawn outside Ariana’s pretty pink house or in the club sippin’ champagne and dancing around the popstar. We’re OBSESSED with Ariana’s use of friends in her videos lately, because after all, what’s the point in flexing if your friends can’t join you too?

The pretty in pink vibes take over in the vid, with Ari’s hair, house, and friends all dressed in only the hottest of pinks. Ari obviously splashes the cash with no limit, eating the finest of sushi and smashing up champagne glasses like it’s her job- this girl is a savage, and she’s not apologetic about it.

NOTE: Ari takes us back to her ‘Dangerous Woman’ days with backup dancers dressed in the iconic ears, and we also see her peering into a dollhouse, making us reminisce her ‘thank u, next’ vibes from her ‘13 Going on 30’ scene.

We are OBSESSED with this song and are loving seeing Ari behaving like the true badass she is.