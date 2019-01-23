Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage

Can we talk about 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored'?

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 10:13

Ariana Grande has finally dropped the tracklist for her upcoming album and it sounds like the entire world is in for a healthy portion of shade.

Thank U, Next is made up of twelve tracks with consistently incredible names including ‘fake smile’, ‘bad idea’, and ‘ghostin.’ The body of work will also include recent hit singles ‘7 Rings’, ‘thank u, next’, and ‘imagine.’

feb 8
feb 8

The tracklist was dropped online on Tuesday, with the names being separated into three groups of four. There’s no knowing if this is just a visual quirk or if there’s some deep and creative meaning behind the definitive sections. 

Oh, and there’s already a lot of love out there for closing track 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored.'

“I already know “break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored” is my new favourite song,” one person wrote, as someone else said: “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored is such a mood already how am i gonna deal with the song!! @ArianaGrande.”

“Needy, nasa and break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored ...the flavor the world is not ready for her!” a third fan said, as another added: “I already know the lyrics to Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored are gonna be the captions to every single picture I see up and down my Instagram tl.” 

True, tbh. 

The release date of February 8th puts it a whole six months after Sweetener hit shelves and it’s looking likely that the new album will reflect all the good and bad that she’s experienced in that time span. 

