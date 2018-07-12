Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'
What a grand day.
Ariana Grande went completely topless and smothered herself in paint for the cover of her latest single, 'God Is A Woman'.
The 25-year-old singer just dropped the track, which is just as increds as the artwork.
The snap features Ari totally nekked from the top upwards, with the babe going full-blown Art Attack on us as with nothing but paint covering her body and perfect plait.
Needless to say, Ari fans lost their shizz in the comments, with one person writing: "Ohh I was not ready for that," as someone else added: "IM SHOOK QUEEN 😫💙💜💙💜💙💜💜💙."
Prior to blessing us with the official cover on Instagram, Ariana teased it with a cheeky BTS pic on Thursday.
She captioned the snap: "surprise. twenty four hours til giaw."
The best kind of surprise.
Right before the song was released, Ariana decided to kick back, relax and stick on one of her fave films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (and by now she's probably on to The Prisoner Of Azkaban).
All round, we'd say Ariana is having a pretty grand day.