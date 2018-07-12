Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'

View the lyrics

Young ambition

Say we'll go slow but we never do

Premonition

See me spendin' every night with you



Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights

You still look like dynamite

And I wanna end up on you

Oh, don't need no place to go

Just put on the radio

You know what I wanna do



We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just, we can just

Dance to this

Dance to this

We can just dance to this



Dear beloved

Bring those 501s a bit closer, bit closer

And dear, my lover

Do that thing we never do sober, sober



Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights

You still look like dynamite

And I wanna end up on you (yeah)

Oh, we don't need no place to go

Just put on the radio

You know what I wanna do



We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just, we can just

Dance to this

Dance to this

We can just dance to this



I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride



We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just

We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just, we can just

Dance to this



Dance to this, love

Dance to this

We can just, dance to this

Dance to this, dance to this

We can just dance to this

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

We can just... dance to this

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

We can just... dance to this

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

Writer(s): OSCAR HOLTER, BRETT MCLAUGHLIN, NOONIE BAO, TROYE SIVAN MELLET Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com