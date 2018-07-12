Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'

What a grand day.

Friday, July 13, 2018 - 10:22

Ariana Grande went completely topless and smothered herself in paint for the cover of her latest single, 'God Is A Woman'.

The 25-year-old singer just dropped the track, which is just as increds as the artwork.

Get checking out Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan's track 'Dance To This'...

View the lyrics
Young ambition
Say we'll go slow but we never do
Premonition
See me spendin' every night with you

Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights
You still look like dynamite
And I wanna end up on you
Oh, don't need no place to go
Just put on the radio
You know what I wanna do

We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just, we can just
Dance to this
Dance to this
We can just dance to this

Dear beloved
Bring those 501s a bit closer, bit closer
And dear, my lover
Do that thing we never do sober, sober

Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights
You still look like dynamite
And I wanna end up on you (yeah)
Oh, we don't need no place to go
Just put on the radio
You know what I wanna do

We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just, we can just
Dance to this
Dance to this
We can just dance to this

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride

We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just
We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just, we can just
Dance to this

Dance to this, love
Dance to this
We can just, dance to this
Dance to this, dance to this
We can just dance to this
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
We can just... dance to this
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
We can just... dance to this
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
Writer(s): OSCAR HOLTER, BRETT MCLAUGHLIN, NOONIE BAO, TROYE SIVAN MELLET Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The snap features Ari totally nekked from the top upwards, with the babe going full-blown Art Attack on us as with nothing but paint covering her body and perfect plait.

Needless to say, Ari fans lost their shizz in the comments, with one person writing: "Ohh I was not ready for that," as someone else added: "IM SHOOK QUEEN 😫💙💜💙💜💙💜💜💙."

Instagram/ArianaGrande

Prior to blessing us with the official cover on Instagram, Ariana teased it with a cheeky BTS pic on Thursday.

She captioned the snap: "surprise. twenty four hours til giaw." 

surprise. twenty four hours til giaw.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The best kind of surprise.

Right before the song was released, Ariana decided to kick back, relax and stick on one of her fave films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (and by now she's probably on to The Prisoner Of Azkaban).

countdown lit. three hours. #godisawomantonight

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

All round, we'd say Ariana is having a pretty grand day.

