Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable

While the jury is still out on whether God is a woman, we know for certain that whoever's in charge up there decided to make it rain on Ariana Grande's latest outing in New York.

On Tuesday the Sweetener songstress was seen out and about with pals in NYC, and it appears she left her brolly behind. Rookie mistake.

Ari's rainy city stroll marks one of the first times she's been seen out since Mac Miller's death, and comes after she took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her ex, in which she called him "the sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

She was joined by two of her besties, Doug Middlebrook and Alexia Luria, who also felt the wrath of the rain as they braved the weather in order to get a Starbucks.

'Cause you know, needs must.

Tbh, we're wondering why we don't look that good after getting straight-up drenched.

The soaking singer was snapped skipping across NYC's answer to zebra crossings wearing an oversized jumper (Ari's fave) and some cosy trackies.

Fortunately, she had her hair tied up in two adorbs buns, avoiding any unruly wet hair and staying super cute despite not being able to stay dry.

Ariana's coffee run comes days after she chose to skip the Emmy awards, with her team confirming that she's taking some much needed time out to "heal and mend."

Noticeably absent from the trip was Ariana's fiancé, Pete Davidson, but it looks like he may have been busy getting an inking of their new pet pig at an NYC tattoo parlour - hopefully, he managed to avoid the drizzle.

Stay dry people!