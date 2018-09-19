Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable

Ariana made one of her first public outings since the death of Mac Miller.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 16:51

While the jury is still out on whether God is a woman, we know for certain that whoever's in charge up there decided to make it rain on Ariana Grande's latest outing in New York.

On Tuesday the Sweetener songstress was seen out and about with pals in NYC, and it appears she left her brolly behind. Rookie mistake.

Getty

Ari's rainy city stroll marks one of the first times she's been seen out since Mac Miller's death, and comes after she took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her ex, in which she called him "the sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

She was joined by two of her besties, Doug Middlebrook and Alexia Luria, who also felt the wrath of the rain as they braved the weather in order to get a Starbucks.

'Cause you know, needs must.

Getty

Tbh, we're wondering why we don't look that good after getting straight-up drenched.

The soaking singer was snapped skipping across NYC's answer to zebra crossings wearing an oversized jumper (Ari's fave) and some cosy trackies.

Getty

Fortunately, she had her hair tied up in two adorbs buns, avoiding any unruly wet hair and staying super cute despite not being able to stay dry.

Ariana's coffee run comes days after she chose to skip the Emmy awards, with her team confirming that she's taking some much needed time out to "heal and mend."

Noticeably absent from the trip was Ariana's fiancé, Pete Davidson, but it looks like he may have been busy getting an inking of their new pet pig at an NYC tattoo parlour - hopefully, he managed to avoid the drizzle.

Stay dry people!

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Rocio Cervantes
This MUA Is Showing Off Her Acne In The Most Beautiful Way
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
10 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
From Niall Horan And Ellie Goulding To Liam Hemsworth And Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Rumoured Celeb Hook-Ups
How The To All The Boys I Loved Before Cast Work Out
How The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Cast Work Out
Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Bert and Ernie on Sesame Street.
Sesame Street Has Its Say On Rumours Bert And Ernie Are Gay
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Adopt A Pet Pig?
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Mac Miller's Close Friend Defends Ariana Grande: 'No One Was More Supportive Of His Sobriety'
MTV News
Ariana Grande Opens Up About Anxiety During First UK Visit Since One Love Manchester | MTV News
Ariana Grande Responds To The Death Of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson move into their apartment in New York
Pete Davidson Debuts Huge New Ariana Grande Tattoo With Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend