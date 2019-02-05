Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Addressed Claims She Appropriated Japanese Culture

"I don't like hurting people."

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 - 10:16

Ariana Grande has responded to claims of cultural appropriation after some fans argued that she was using the aesthetics of Japanese culture to promote her ‘7 Rings’ music video and her merchandise line. 

The singer has recently come under fire for her misspelled BBQ grill tattoo and posted a series of now-deleted tweets defending her decision to undergo the inking in the first place. 

Instagram/ArianaGrande

Regarding the error, she said: "I went back and got it fixed with the help of my tutor to be more accurate. I can’t read or write kanji obviously. What do you want me to do? It was done out of love and appreciation. What do you want me to say?

“U kno how many people make this mistake and DON’T care just cause they like how it looks? Bruh… I care sooooo much. What would u like me to do or say? Forreal. There is a difference between appropriation and appreciation. 

Getty

She added: “My Japanese fans were always excited when I wrote in Japanese or wore Japanese sayings on my clothing. However, all of the merch with Japanese on it was taken down from my site, not that anyone cared to notice.”

Ariana later admitted that the backlash has been hard to hear: “I have crippling anxiety lol. I don’t like hurtin ppl. People on this app really don’t know how to be forgiving or gentle when someone has made an innocent mistake.

"No one considers feelings other than their own. It’s very pointless. Ion [I don't] even know why I’m talking ab[out] this anymore."

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
10 Easy Lifestyle Changes To Help Protect The Planet
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
The Charlotte Show: Everything You Need To Know About Series 2
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
WHY WEST TEXAS IS WORTH THE EPIC TREK
Why West Texas is Worth the Epic Trek
Ariana Grande Has Addressed Claims She Appropriated Japanese Culture
Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible
Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
18 cities to visit before you're 30
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Stormi Webster Had The Cutest Reaction To Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Performance
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Kim Kardashin and Kourtney Kardashian under fire from NHS for promoting diet products on Instagram, 2019
Celebs Including Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Promoting "Unsafe" Diet Products On Instagram

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Addressed Claims She Appropriated Japanese Culture
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Music
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande
7 rings [Explicit]
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene