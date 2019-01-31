Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill

Gone but never forgotten

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 10:33

Ariana Grande has already fixed her latest tattoo after fans spotted that what was *meant* to be a tribute to new single ‘7 Rings’ was actually a direct translation for a Japanese barbecue grill.

The 25-year-old debuted the palm inking yesterday and it took approximately five minutes for fans across the world to point out that a major mistake had been made with the characters.

Instagram/ArianaGrande

Quick to spot the comments, Ari replied: “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like fuck n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao.

“But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time. Pls leave me and my tambourine grill alone. thank u.”

Giphy

Despite standing in solidarity with the grill, it looks like she had a change of heart and decided to rectify the mistake ASAP. Sharing an image of the fixed tattoo, Ari praised her tutor and thanked the doctor for providing a topical anaesthetic to help ease the pain.

“Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke) rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u.”

Instagram/ArianaGrande

She later took to Twitter to reveal that she’s always down for “corrections and guidance” from fans and said that everything she does is out of “love and appreciation” for her followers.

RIP BBQ Grill. 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album And Releases A New Single
Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)
Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019!
WIN: Meet Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry And Scotty T At This Year’s VidCon London
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
12 No Bullsh*t Tips For Solo Female Travellers
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Music
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande
7 rings [Explicit]
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive