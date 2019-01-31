Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill

Ariana Grande has already fixed her latest tattoo after fans spotted that what was *meant* to be a tribute to new single ‘7 Rings’ was actually a direct translation for a Japanese barbecue grill.

The 25-year-old debuted the palm inking yesterday and it took approximately five minutes for fans across the world to point out that a major mistake had been made with the characters.

Instagram/ArianaGrande

Quick to spot the comments, Ari replied: “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like fuck n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao.

“But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time. Pls leave me and my tambourine grill alone. thank u.”

Giphy

Despite standing in solidarity with the grill, it looks like she had a change of heart and decided to rectify the mistake ASAP. Sharing an image of the fixed tattoo, Ari praised her tutor and thanked the doctor for providing a topical anaesthetic to help ease the pain.

“Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke) rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u.”

Instagram/ArianaGrande

She later took to Twitter to reveal that she’s always down for “corrections and guidance” from fans and said that everything she does is out of “love and appreciation” for her followers.

RIP BBQ Grill.