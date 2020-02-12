Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Been Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man In Los Angeles

But what happened to the Mikey Foster dating rumours?

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 09:52

Ariana Grande has been spotted kissing a mystery man in Los Angeles and even her most hardcore fans can’t figure out his identity.

According to TMZ, the singer was hanging out at Bar Louie in Northridge, California, on Saturday night. She reportedly "rolled into the gastropub around 1 AM with a crew of friends,” including the man she’d later be pictured locking lips with.

Getty

The two of them apparently sat in a booth together, with eyewitnesses claiming that he wasn’t instantly recognisable to them. That means he’s either not in the entertainment industry at all, or currently has a lower level of fame than she does.

The group reportedly stayed in the pub for about 30 minutes, with the site reporting that Ariana asked the DJ to switch up the music when he played her track, ‘God Is A Woman.’

Getty

This comes months after speculation that she was dating Social House singer Mikey Foster. At the time, the pair had been spotted walking around Disneyland together arm-in-arm, but her brother, Frankie Grande, shut down the relationship rumours in September.

He tweeted: "My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single."

Getty

Ariana had previously indicated that she’d be keeping her private life away from the press after her short-lived engagement with Pete Davidson fell apart back in October 2018.

Do you have any theories about who this mystery man is?

 

