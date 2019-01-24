Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love

February 8th cannot come soon enough.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 11:36

Ariana Grande has officially dropped the cover art for her fifth studio album, ‘thank u, next’ and it’s everything we dreamed it being and more.

The singer has followed the upside down theme from her ‘Sweetener’ album, but this time she’s ditched the cool toned white hair for a natural brunette, and matched it with a bold lip along with some seriously cool body paint that spells the album title to match.

View the lyrics
Thought I'd end up with Sean
But he wasn't a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I'm so thankful
Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm
'Cause he was an angel

One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I'm so amazing
Say I've loved and I've lost
But that's not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say

Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin'...

Spend more time with my friends
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
Plus, I met someone else
We havin' better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon' last
'Cause her name is Ari
And I'm so good with that (so good with that)

She taught me love (love)
She taught me patience (patience)
How she handles pain (pain)
That shit's amazing (yeah, she's amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I say

Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
I'm so fucking...

One day I'll walk down the aisle
Holding hands with my mama
I'll be thanking my dad
'Cause she grew from the drama
Only wanna do it once, real bad
Gon' make that shit last
God forbid something happens
Least this song is a smash (song is a smash)

I've got so much love (love)
Got so much patience (patience)
I've learned from the pain (pain)
I turned out amazing (turned out amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I'll say

Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Writer(s): MICHAEL FOSTER, VICTORIA MONET MCCANTS, ARIANA GRANDE, TAYLOR MONET PARKS, TOMMY BROWN, CHARLES MICHAEL ANDERSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Check out the cover art for 'thank u, next' below:

Ariana Grande / Twitter

This comes after Queen Ari dropped the tracklist for the album yesterday, and announced the release date which is going to be February 8th. That’s right, the album is less than three weeks away!

Ari then took to Twitter to explain how the cover came about:

Ariana Grande / Twitter

She credited her friends Alfredo, who shot the photo, and Brian, who painted her.

Ariana Grande / Twitter

She’s clearly a huge Stranger Things fan. She’s been stuck in The Upside Down for a while now though, might have to hit up the gang to break her out?

Ariana Grande / Twitter

She’s sleeping but we won’t be sleeping on her or this album.

With Ari already having broken multiple records with singles ‘thank u, next’ and ‘7 Rings’ from the upcoming album, we can only predict that it’s going to have huge success.

Latest News

4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Pokemon Go
5 Reasons Video Games Are Good For Your Health, According To Science
Life Is Strange
HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
MTV Push Live At Tape London - Glowie
Watch Glowie Perform Her Body Posi Bop ‘Body’ AT MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Jade Bird
Watch Jade Bird Perform Her Blazing Tune ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Sam Fender
Watch Sam Fender’s Hauntingly Beautiful MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Dead Boys’
Bella Hadid’s Mum Denies Claims The Model Has Ever Used Botox And Fillers
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
When In Rome… You Can Hire Your Very Own Instagram Boyfriend
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Penn Badgley Explains Why People Are So Attracted To His ‘You’ Character

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Music
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson
Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
LadBaby - We Built This City
Official UK Christmas Number 1: It’s LadBaby Vs Ava Max Vs Ariana Grande!
Most Talked About 2018 Music Videos
20 Music Videos That (Should've) Got Everyone Talking In 2018
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
Megan Salmon-Ferrari Thanks Fans For Their Ongoing Support After Dylan Siggers’ Mum Passes Away