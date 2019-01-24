Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
February 8th cannot come soon enough.
Ariana Grande has officially dropped the cover art for her fifth studio album, ‘thank u, next’ and it’s everything we dreamed it being and more.
The singer has followed the upside down theme from her ‘Sweetener’ album, but this time she’s ditched the cool toned white hair for a natural brunette, and matched it with a bold lip along with some seriously cool body paint that spells the album title to match.
But he wasn't a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I'm so thankful
Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm
'Cause he was an angel
One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I'm so amazing
Say I've loved and I've lost
But that's not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin'...
Spend more time with my friends
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
Plus, I met someone else
We havin' better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon' last
'Cause her name is Ari
And I'm so good with that (so good with that)
She taught me love (love)
She taught me patience (patience)
How she handles pain (pain)
That shit's amazing (yeah, she's amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I say
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
I'm so fucking...
One day I'll walk down the aisle
Holding hands with my mama
I'll be thanking my dad
'Cause she grew from the drama
Only wanna do it once, real bad
Gon' make that shit last
God forbid something happens
Least this song is a smash (song is a smash)
I've got so much love (love)
Got so much patience (patience)
I've learned from the pain (pain)
I turned out amazing (turned out amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I'll say
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Check out the cover art for 'thank u, next' below:
This comes after Queen Ari dropped the tracklist for the album yesterday, and announced the release date which is going to be February 8th. That’s right, the album is less than three weeks away!
Ari then took to Twitter to explain how the cover came about:
She credited her friends Alfredo, who shot the photo, and Brian, who painted her.
She’s clearly a huge Stranger Things fan. She’s been stuck in The Upside Down for a while now though, might have to hit up the gang to break her out?
She’s sleeping but we won’t be sleeping on her or this album.
With Ari already having broken multiple records with singles ‘thank u, next’ and ‘7 Rings’ from the upcoming album, we can only predict that it’s going to have huge success.