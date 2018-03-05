Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
Be still our beating hearts...
It's no secret that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest popstars in the world today. From 'The Way' and 'Break Free' to 'Love Me Harder' and 'Side to Side', the award-winning artist never fails to release amazing singles that dominate charts internationally.
And now it looks like, she's ready to release some more. According to TMZ Ariana has finished her fourth album.
WATCH ARIANA'S AMAZING 'INTO YOU' VIDEO HERE...
I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do
is to fall in deep
But close ain't close enough
'til we cross the line, baby
So name a game to play,
and I'll role the dice, hey
Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you
to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you,
oh yeah
This could take some time, hey
I made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby
Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Tell me what you came here for
Cause I can't, I can't wait no more
I'm on the edge with no control
And I need, I need you to know
You to know, oh
So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
So come light me up,
so come light me up my baby
A little dangerous,
a little dangerous my baby
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. IT LOOKS LIKE ARIANA IS ABOUT TO BLESS US WITH BRAND NEW MUSIC.
Over the weekend, Ariana shared a photograph on her Instastory of her team in what looks like an album listening session. Not only that but her manager, Scooter Braun, tagged Ariana in an Instastory on the same day with the words: "wow wow wow".
Also Ariana's mum, Joan Grande tweeted "Damn, incredible" and #AG4IsComing began trending on Twitter.
It's okay. We're crying too. We don't want to jump the gun but all signs point to AG4 being ready for release.
TMZ then reported not only that the new album is finished but also some exciting specifics about the project: "We're told half of the album was produced by Pharrell and the other half by Max Martin, but Ariana was involved in the writing of every song".
Max is the man behind most of Ariana's hits and Pharell has already called the upcoming album "amazing".
Ariana is yet to confirm any dates but fans are speculating that AG4's lead single comes out on Friday.
Fingers crossed. We cannot wait to hear it. We reckon that this will be Ariana's greatest work to date.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.