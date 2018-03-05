Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album

It's no secret that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest popstars in the world today. From 'The Way' and 'Break Free' to 'Love Me Harder' and 'Side to Side', the award-winning artist never fails to release amazing singles that dominate charts internationally.

And now it looks like, she's ready to release some more. According to TMZ Ariana has finished her fourth album.

View the lyrics I'm so into you,

I can barely breathe

And all I wanna do

is to fall in deep

But close ain't close enough

'til we cross the line, baby

So name a game to play,

and I'll role the dice, hey



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you

to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you,

oh yeah



This could take some time, hey

I made too many mistakes

Better get this right, right, baby



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Tell me what you came here for

Cause I can't, I can't wait no more

I'm on the edge with no control

And I need, I need you to know

You to know, oh



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



So come light me up,

so come light me up my baby

A little dangerous,

a little dangerous my baby

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you Writer(s): Savan Kotecha, Martin Sandberg, Alexander Erik Kronlund, - Ilya, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. IT LOOKS LIKE ARIANA IS ABOUT TO BLESS US WITH BRAND NEW MUSIC.

Over the weekend, Ariana shared a photograph on her Instastory of her team in what looks like an album listening session. Not only that but her manager, Scooter Braun, tagged Ariana in an Instastory on the same day with the words: "wow wow wow".

Also Ariana's mum, Joan Grande tweeted "Damn, incredible" and #AG4IsComing began trending on Twitter.

Scooter Braun via Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/3MrUqAfIQq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2018

It's okay. We're crying too. We don't want to jump the gun but all signs point to AG4 being ready for release.

TMZ then reported not only that the new album is finished but also some exciting specifics about the project: "We're told half of the album was produced by Pharrell and the other half by Max Martin, but Ariana was involved in the writing of every song".

Max is the man behind most of Ariana's hits and Pharell has already called the upcoming album "amazing".

[Getty]

Ariana is yet to confirm any dates but fans are speculating that AG4's lead single comes out on Friday.

Fingers crossed. We cannot wait to hear it. We reckon that this will be Ariana's greatest work to date.

Words: Sam Prance

