Ariana Grande Is About to Release an 'Amazing' Album According to Pharrell Williams and Scooter Braun

We cannot wait to hear this...

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 10:44

It's almost one and half years since Ariana Grande released her last album and it's safe to say that, while we still play Dangerous Woman nearly every day, we are super eager to hear all of the new music that our fave has been working on since then.

To get us even more excited, Pharell Williams and Ariana's manager have just revealed some HUGE Details about it.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. BOTH PHARELL AND SCOOTER BRAUN ARE TEASING ARIANA'S NEW ALBUM.

Pharrell is one of the producers on the highly anticipated record and, speaking to WWD, the 'Happy' superstar just opened up about what we can expect from it. Talking about his new projects he said: "Well, the Ariana Grande stuff is pretty amazing."

He then added: "The things that she has to say on this album, it's pretty next level. Her album is amazing." 

This sounds massive. We can't wait to find out what "the things that [Ariana] has to say" on the album are. Scooter, meanwhile, discussed the project with Variety. While he didn't confirm anything, he did suggest what sort of direction the album is taking.

Talking about it, he said: “She has such an extraordinary voice and it’s time for her to sing the songs that define her,” he says. “Whitney, Mariah, Adele … when they sing, that’s their song. Ariana has big vocal moments; it’s time for her song.” Iconic.

Whitney, Mariah, Adele?! These comparisons are huge and if anyone deserves them it's Ariana.

Fingers crossed the Ariana releases this album soon.

We need to hear it and we need to hear it right now!

Words: Sam Prance

