Ariana Grande Is Going To Be Headlining Manchester Pride 2019

Ariana Grande has officially claimed 2019 as HER year.

She’s having a killer 2019 so far, garnering her first ever GRAMMY award after 6 noms since 2014, her 5th studio album ‘thank u, next’ currently sitting at the top of the UK album charts, and with her even sitting on the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first artist since The Beatles in 1964 to do such, it’s clear that she’s a woman on fire.

Now, showing the world she’s not going to stop for anyone, she’s heading to Manchester Pride to headline the big day in support of the LGBTQ+ community, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic.

Ain't used to feelin' this way (hmm-hmm)

I do not know what to say (yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn't think about it

Took one fuckin' look at your face (hmm)

Now I wanna know how you taste (hmm-hmm)

Usually don't give it away (yeah, yeah)

But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it



Then I realize she's right there

And I'm at home like, "Damn, this ain't fair"



Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin' (mornin')

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (care)

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored



This shit always happens to me (yeah)

Why can't we just play for keeps? (hmm-hmm)

Practically on my knees (yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn't think about it

You know what you're doin' to me

You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah

Actin' all innocent, please

When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it



Then you realize she's right there (yeah)

And you're at home like, "Damn, she can't compare"



Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin' (in the mornin')

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (I don't care, yee)

Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored



With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend



You can say I'm hatin' if you want to

But I only hate on her 'cause I want you

Say I'm trippin' if you feel that

But you without me ain't right (ain't right)

You can call me crazy 'cause I want you

And I never even ever fuckin' met you

Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right

But you without me ain't nice (ain't nice, yeah)



Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin' (hit in the mornin', yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (care, yeah)

Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored



With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

Writer(s): ariana grande, ilya salmanzadeh, kandi burruss, kevin briggs, max martin, savan kotecha

Check out Grande’s announcement of her headline performance at Manchester Pride below:

Grande will also be joined by Years & Years, Kim Petras and Bananarama at the Festival as well as many more acts. Grande last performed in Manchester at her One Love Manchester event in charity for those lost in the Manchester bombing in 2017 where she raised a whopping £13m for victims and their families.

Ariana Grande will be heading to the UK on tour this August including a huge three nights at London’s O2 arena, two nights at Birmingham Arena, one night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and one night at the FlyDSA arena in Sheffield. She recently asked fans to bring clear bags to her tour dates for health and safety reasons.

We are so proud of the singer and can’t wait to see her have the best 2019 ever.