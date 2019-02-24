Ariana Grande Is Going To Be Headlining Manchester Pride 2019
Ariana Grande is once again proving she’s a gay icon.
Ariana Grande has officially claimed 2019 as HER year.
She’s having a killer 2019 so far, garnering her first ever GRAMMY award after 6 noms since 2014, her 5th studio album ‘thank u, next’ currently sitting at the top of the UK album charts, and with her even sitting on the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first artist since The Beatles in 1964 to do such, it’s clear that she’s a woman on fire.
Now, showing the world she’s not going to stop for anyone, she’s heading to Manchester Pride to headline the big day in support of the LGBTQ+ community, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic.
Check out Grande’s announcement of her headline performance at Manchester Pride below:
Grande will also be joined by Years & Years, Kim Petras and Bananarama at the Festival as well as many more acts. Grande last performed in Manchester at her One Love Manchester event in charity for those lost in the Manchester bombing in 2017 where she raised a whopping £13m for victims and their families.
Ariana Grande will be heading to the UK on tour this August including a huge three nights at London’s O2 arena, two nights at Birmingham Arena, one night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and one night at the FlyDSA arena in Sheffield. She recently asked fans to bring clear bags to her tour dates for health and safety reasons.
We are so proud of the singer and can’t wait to see her have the best 2019 ever.