Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams

Ariana Grande is worth SO much money, and tbh, we’re not surprised. The singer has been slayin’ the game since Victorious.

We're potench slightly jealous, because looking at our bank accounts on a Monday morning leaves us with PLENTY of tears left to cry, let me tell you.

But the babe has done a ridiculous amount in just 24 years, and you don’t earn that level of cash without hard-work and a whole load of talent. In her first season of Victorious, the Nickelodeon show that catapulted Ariana to fame, she was paid $9,000 per episode, according to TMZ.

Getty

And the cash just kept coming after that. Because let’s be honest, she definitely got a pay rise the more popular Victorious became, and her entry into the music industry went incredibly well from the off.

The singer’s tour from her debut EP ‘Honeymoon’ made a total of $40 million throughout the eight months it ran, and if you think that’s a hell of a lot of $$$ then the $71 million Ariana’s 'Dangerous Woman' tour made will blow your mind.

It sure did ours.

Getty

And you’d think that was it wouldn’t you? But no, the star has so much going on, from making $29.5 million from single downloads, to all of her endorsement deals. We don't have an actual figure, but we bet her Reebok gig makes her some serious bank.

Getty

And her biggest earner? Perfumes. In 2017, Ariana made $150 million from perfumes. Like legit, just from perfumes.

Obvs, Ari only gets to take home a certain percentage of the earnings, that percentage is a total of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, which ain't nothing to complain about.

We can’t lie, we’re impressed.