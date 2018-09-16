Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
The singer has been listening to two tracks from Mac's recent album, Swimming.
Ariana Grande has been seen for the first time since the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller after sharing a video of herself snuggling up to a new pet piglet while revealing that she’s been listening to his music lately.
The singer had recently taken to Instagram to share a black-and-white image of the late rapper before posting a lengthier tribute to the man she has “adored” since the age of nineteen.
While fans have been concerned about how she’s been coping since the tragic news, the 25-year-old has now taken to Instagram Stories to share that she’s been listening to two emotional tracks from Mac’s most recent album, Swimming.
One of the songs is titled ‘Ladders’, which chronicles all the confusion about life’s ups and downs, while the second track is called ‘Dunno’ which is thought to have been penned about the end of their relationship.
Some of the lyrics include: “Well I was busy when you hit my phone / But you miss me, tell me come back home, yeah / You don’t really like to sleep alone / But I’m takin’ too long, I’m always takin’ too long,” he raps.
On Friday, Ariana posted a video of the pair from back when they were still together alongside the caption: “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times.
She added: “i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. ‘You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”
Our thoughts remain with Mac's loved ones at this tragic time.