Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah



I switched the time zone, but what do I know?

Spending nights hitchhikin', where will I go?

I could fly home with my eyes closed

But it be kinda hard to see, that's no surprise though

You can find me, I ain't hiding

I don't move my feet when I be gliding

I just slide in and then I roll out



Yeah, well, climbing over that wall

I remember, yes, I remember, yes, I remember it all

Swear the height be too tall so like September I fall

Down below, now I know that the medicine be on call, yeah

It's feeling like you hot enough to melt, yeah

Can't trust no one, can't even trust yourself yeah

And I love you, I don't love nobody else, yeah

Tell them they can take that bullshit elsewhere

Self care, I'm treatin' me right

Hell yea, we're gonna be alright

(We gon' be alright)



I switched the time zone, but what do I know?

Spending nights hitchhikin', where will I go?

I could fly home with my eyes closed

But it be kinda hard to see, that's no surprise though

You can find me, I ain't hiding

I don't move my feet when I be gliding

I just slide in and then I roll out



Been on the road

I don't see it

Out on the road

I don't see it



Yeah, I been reading them signs

I been losin' my, I been losin' my, I been losin' my mind, yeah

Get the fuck out the way, must be this high to play

It must be nice up above the lights, and what a lovely life that I made

I know that feelin' like it's in my family tree, yeah

That Mercedes drove me crazy, I was speedin'

Somebody save me from myself, yeah

Tell them they can take that bullshit elsewhere

Self care, we gonna be good

Hell yeah, they lettin' me go



I switched the time zone, but what do I know?

Spending nights hitchhikin', where will I go?

I could fly home with my eyes closed

But it be kinda hard to see, that's no surprise though

You can find me, I ain't hiding

I don't move my feet when I be gliding

I just slide in and then I roll out



And I didn't know, I didn't know

I didn't know, I didn't know, hey

Well, didn't know what I was missing

Now it see a lil' different

I was thinking too much

Got stuck in oblivion, yeah, yeah

Oblivion, yeah, yeah

Oblivion, yeah, yeah



I got all the time in the world so for now, I'm just chilling

Plus I know it's a, it's a beautiful feeling

In oblivion, yeah, yeah

Oblivion, yeah, yeah

Oblivion, yeah, yeah

Yeah, ok I ride around my city when I come home

The sun set quickly then get up slow

My disc connect and upload

Watch it spin around, we just spinnin' round

Let's go and travel through the unknown

We play it cool we know we fucked up, yeah

You keep on sayin' you in love, so

Tell me are you really down?

Are you really down? Yeah

Let's go back to my crib and play some 45's

It's safer there, I know there's still a war outside

We spend our nights all liquored up, our mornings high

Can you feel it now?



Oblivion, yeah, yeah

Oblivion, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oblivion, yeah, yeah

I got all the time in the world

So for now I'm just chilling

Plus, I know it's a

It's a beautiful feeling

In oblivion, yeah, yeah

Oblivion yeah, yeah

Oblivion, yeah, yeah

