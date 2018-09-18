Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller

The singer will be staying "close to home" and spending time with her loved ones.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 11:45

Ariana Grande has announced that she’ll be taking some time out from the music industry to “heal and mend” after the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The singer was apparently scheduled to attend the Emmy Awards alongside fiancé Pete Davidson in what would mark her first public appearance since it was announced that the rapper had died of a suspected drug overdose.

Getty

In a statement released via her representatives, it was confirmed that she wouldn’t be attending the event: “Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. 

They added: “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for understanding.”

Getty

This comes after the 25-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to the man she “adored” since the age of nineteen: “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

On top of dealing with the tragic death of Mac, Ariana has also opened up about her experience of anxiety and PTSD after a terrorist attack at her Manchester concert resulted in the death of 22 fans and the injury of 500 more back in 2017.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Chance The Rapper and Kanye West
Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Beauty hacks you should never try
The Worst Beauty Hacks Of All Time Ever
10 Crazy Things Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
10 Kinda Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
How to spot a douchebag on dating apps
11 Ways To Spot A Douchebag On Dating Apps
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Kanye West 2018
Kanye West Announces New Album YANDHI As A Possible Sequel To Yeezus
What It's Really Like To Have An Addictive Personality Disorder
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
The Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits, Like Ever
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Adopt A Pet Pig?
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Mac Miller's Close Friend Defends Ariana Grande: 'No One Was More Supportive Of His Sobriety'
MTV News
Ariana Grande Opens Up About Anxiety During First UK Visit Since One Love Manchester | MTV News
Ariana Grande Responds To The Death Of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson move into their apartment in New York
Pete Davidson Debuts Huge New Ariana Grande Tattoo With Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety during first trip to the UK since One Love Manchester
Ariana Grande Opens Up About Feeling Really 'Anxious' On First UK Visit Since One Love Manchester

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel