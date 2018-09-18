Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has announced that she’ll be taking some time out from the music industry to “heal and mend” after the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The singer was apparently scheduled to attend the Emmy Awards alongside fiancé Pete Davidson in what would mark her first public appearance since it was announced that the rapper had died of a suspected drug overdose.

In a statement released via her representatives, it was confirmed that she wouldn’t be attending the event: “Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend.

They added: “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for understanding.”

This comes after the 25-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to the man she “adored” since the age of nineteen: “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

On top of dealing with the tragic death of Mac, Ariana has also opened up about her experience of anxiety and PTSD after a terrorist attack at her Manchester concert resulted in the death of 22 fans and the injury of 500 more back in 2017.