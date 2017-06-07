Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris

Ariana Grande returned to her Dangerous Woman tour last night, after understandably postponing a number of dates following the attack at her Manchester concert on May 22.

Prior to her performance in Paris, Ari took to Insta to pay tribute to the victims as well as her team, writing: “First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

While fans were of course beyond grateful that she was back doing what she loves, as proven in a short clip the singer posted online.

♡ ♡ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

This comes after Ari put on historic charity concert One Love Manchester last week, which saw the likes of Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus join her to honour those affected.

Aside from it being an emotional night, they also managed to raise over £2million for the Red Cross fund, bringing the total raised to exceed £10million.

The music industry sure does look out for each other, and we couldn’t be more proud.