Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real

But seriously, could they get any cuter?

Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 13:00

It looks like we have a whole lifetime of watching Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson being cute on social-media because she’s just described him as her “everything” less than twenty-four hours after denying the pair are expecting a baby.

For anyone who’s been living under a rock recently, the 24-year-old singer is engaged and living with the SNL comedian after a whirlwind romance that reportedly began at some point in April.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got engaged super fast...

She’s now shared an image of her future husband lounging around in bed alongside the caption “everything” and even those with stone-cold hearts are feeling themselves warm up to the idea of true love. 

Instagram/ArianaGrande

This comes after the pair shot down reports that their speedy engagement was due to the fact that Ariana was pregnant. Taking to Twitter to hit out at the rumours, she pointed out: “Oh this sh*t’s gonna be every other week now enjoy!”

Following reports of their relationship, TMZ announced that the couple had moved into a $16 million apartment together in Manhattan's Chelsea area, which comes complete with a pool, a fitness center, and a private IMAX theatre.

There’s also no forgetting the time a fan questioned Ariana on how long the track ‘Pete’ is on her album, prompting her to come forward with the reply: “Like 10 inches? …oh f*ck…i mean…like a lil over a minute."

Crikey. It goes without saying that we’re wishing these two all the best. 

Latest News

10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In
The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship
Chateau d&#039;Ouchy Lucerne
Roadtrippin’ Through Switzerland: Stunning Scenery, Spas & Chocolate
Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Disneyland Paris
4 Reasons Disneyland Paris’ Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Is The Ultimate Mash-Up
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the premiere of &#039;Charlie&#039;s Angels: Full Throttle&#039; in 2003
8 Classic Movies With Bad-Ass Girl-Squads
Kim Kardashian Says She's Over Taking Selfies
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo - Music Video
Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Little Mix
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Skepta & More!
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Little Mix
Music
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Skepta & More!
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Have Officially Confirmed Their Engagement
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Ariana Grande Claps Back At A Fan Who Dragged Her For Writing About Pete Davidson
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Audio Video
Troye Sivan
Dance To This (Ft. Ariana Grande) (Audio)
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?

Trending Articles

Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship