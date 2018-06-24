Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real

It looks like we have a whole lifetime of watching Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson being cute on social-media because she’s just described him as her “everything” less than twenty-four hours after denying the pair are expecting a baby.

For anyone who’s been living under a rock recently, the 24-year-old singer is engaged and living with the SNL comedian after a whirlwind romance that reportedly began at some point in April.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got engaged super fast...

She’s now shared an image of her future husband lounging around in bed alongside the caption “everything” and even those with stone-cold hearts are feeling themselves warm up to the idea of true love.

This comes after the pair shot down reports that their speedy engagement was due to the fact that Ariana was pregnant. Taking to Twitter to hit out at the rumours, she pointed out: “Oh this sh*t’s gonna be every other week now enjoy!”

Following reports of their relationship, TMZ announced that the couple had moved into a $16 million apartment together in Manhattan's Chelsea area, which comes complete with a pool, a fitness center, and a private IMAX theatre.

There’s also no forgetting the time a fan questioned Ariana on how long the track ‘Pete’ is on her album, prompting her to come forward with the reply: “Like 10 inches? …oh f*ck…i mean…like a lil over a minute."

Crikey. It goes without saying that we’re wishing these two all the best.