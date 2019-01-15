Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large

This is about as unexpected as it is incredible

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 10:44


Ariana Grande has just unveiled a new tattoo and it will impress anyone who spent a good portion of their childhood years trading Pokémon cards and dreaming of an adventure. 

The singer took to Instagram on January 13th to share the results of her new inking, which involves a fairly large portrayal of character Eevee being etched onto her bicep.

Instagram

Everyone knows that Ari isn’t a stranger to building up her tattoo collection and we should probably have guessed an animation themed inking would be added to her body at some point this year.

The first clue that an inking might be taking place came when Ari responded to a fan’s question about her favourite game: “honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let's go eevee for fifteen hours. Honestly," she replied.

On the very same day, the 25-year-old shared a snap proving that her Pokémon obsession is real, captioning the shot: “I’ve wanted this for so long thank u sm” and tagging the artist behind the inking, Kane Navasard.

For anyone who isn’t fully versed in the world of Pokémon, the fox-like character that is now inked on Ari’s arm for the rest of all eternity is widely known for having a talent for adaptability.

Giphy

The character is also visually adorable, with brown fur, a puffy tail, and a collar of soft fur. Basically, if any character in the Pokémon universe was going to look even vaguely like Ariana, this is the one.

What do you make of the inking? Send us a tweet @MTVUK.


 

 

