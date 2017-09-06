Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and More To Perform At Charlottesville Benefit Concert

I was a liar, I gave into the fire

I know I should've fought it at least I'm being honest

Feel like a failure, cause I know that I failed you

I should've done you better cause you don't want a liar



And I know, and I know, and I know

She gives you everything, but boy, I couldn't give it to you

And I know, and I know, and I know

That you got everything, but I got nothing here without you



So one last time

I need to be the one who takes you home

One more time

I promise after that, I'll let you go

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home



I don't deserve it, I know I don't deserve it

But stay with me a minute, I'll swear I'll make it worth it

Can't you forgive me? At least just temporarily

I know that this is my fault, I should have been more careful



And I know, and I know, and I know

She gives you everything, but boy, I couldn't give it to you

And I know, and I know, and I know

That you got everything, but I got nothing here without you



So one last time

I need to be the one who takes you home

One more time

I promise after that, I'll let you go

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home



I know I should've fought it, at least I'm being honest

Just stay with me a minute, I swear I'll make it worth it

Cause I don't want to be without you



So one last time

I need to be the one who takes you home

One more time

I promise after that, I'll let you go

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home



One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home

