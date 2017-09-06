Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and More To Perform At Charlottesville Benefit Concert

Dave Matthews Band are hosting "An Evening of Music and Unity" for the city...

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 16:09

Following the traumatic events Charlottesville saw in August, stars are coming together to bring peace with their music.

Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams are among the artists who have recruited by American group The Dave Matthews Band for "A Concert For Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity".

The city became worldwide news last month after a white supremacist rally became violent, resulting in the death of an innocent counter-protester and leaving many more injured.

The star-studded benefit concert will be held for the Charlottesville community on September 24, with all free tickets available to its residents via an online registration process now.

The event intends to promote peace, love and unity, and will raise money for the victims, "their families, first responders, and organisations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide."

Earlier this year, Ariana Grande organised the incredible One Love Manchester benefit concert following the tragedy in Manchester, which raised over £17 million for the victims and their families.

Music's ability to heal is undeniable and benefit concerts are a great way to raise money for those in need, so we hope this helps Charlottesville like it did Manchester.

By Ross McNeilage

