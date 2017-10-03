Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa React To Las Vegas Shooting

Julia Michaels and more call for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the tragedy...

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 15:57

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead calls for stricter gun control laws in America following a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The tragedy killed at least 58 people and has left more than 500 others injured after the Route 91 Harvest country music festival was targeted by terrorists, making it the "deadliest mass shooting in modern US history", according to CNN.

"This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion," Lady Gaga stated. "Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol."

She went on to tweet Donald Trump saying, "Prayers are important but [...] blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate."

Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels and Dua Lipa echoed Gaga's sentiment, urging people to acknowledge the incident as terrorism and campaign for renewed gun control laws.

"My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism," Ariana tweeted.

Julia Michaels made an impassioned plea across her social media, declaring 'we need more than prayers' and calling for the U.S. government to 'change our f**king gun laws'.

It's almost impossible to imagine living in the UK with people being allowed to buy and use guns, so we can only hope that this tragedy will be the one to finally change things for America. 

Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their families in Vegas. 💗

Words: Ross McNeilage

