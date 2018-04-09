Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Looks Set to Release a New Single This Month

We need this now...

Monday, April 9, 2018 - 15:07

Ariana Grande is a living legend. Ever since the 'Love Me Harder' hitmaker released her debut single 'The Way' in 2013, she has been a force to be reckoned with on the charts and on the road. Three albums into her career and she keeps getting better.

And now it looks like she is about to launch her next era. She is apparently releasing a new single at the end of the month.

WATCH ARIANA'S 'INTO YOU' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I'm so into you,
I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do
is to fall in deep
But close ain't close enough
'til we cross the line, baby
So name a game to play,
and I'll role the dice, hey

Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you
to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you,
oh yeah

This could take some time, hey
I made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby

Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you

Tell me what you came here for
Cause I can't, I can't wait no more
I'm on the edge with no control
And I need, I need you to know
You to know, oh

So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you

Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you

So come light me up,
so come light me up my baby
A little dangerous,
a little dangerous my baby
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Writer(s): Savan Kotecha, Martin Sandberg, Alexander Erik Kronlund, - Ilya, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

ARIANATORS UNITE. OUR FAVE IS REALLY ABOUT TO RETURN AND DOMINATE THE CHARTS AGAIN.

The wait for new Ariana Grande music has been long. It's over two years since the award-winning superstar released her last lead single. However, it appears as though it's finally on its way. According to HITS Daily Double, it's coming out on April 27th.

In other words, in less than three weeks we could all be getting our lives to an incredible new Ariana single.

[Getty]

While this isn't too much to go on, multiple reliable news sites have already reported that Ariana's fourth album is finished. Not only that but it apparently features production by the likes of both Max Martin and confirmed collaborator Pharrell Williams.

Taking this into consideration, it is not out of the realm of possibility to assume that these reports are true.

We adore Ariana and just the thought of hearing new music is making us hyperventilate with excitement. 

[Getty]

Hopefully, the 'Problem' superstar will make an official announcement in the coming weeks.

Whatever she has recorded, we know that it will be amazing and we cannot wait to hear it.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

The Peruvian Rainforest
Exploring The Amazon In Style: 6 Reasons This Peruvian Rainforest Getaway Is Explorer Goals
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Brand New Album 'YOUNGBLOOD'
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Looks Set to Release a New Single This Month
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Lands Major New Spotify Milestone with 'IDGAF'
Olly Murs Hints At Cover Up During Black Friday Terror Scare
Charlotte Crosby gets seriously into TOWIE
Charlotte Crosby Backs TOWIE's Pete Wicks Over 'Slimy Little B*tch' Liam Gatsby Following Explosive Row
6 Ways To Fit Exercise Into A Busy Routine
This Is What Really Happened When The Jersey Shore And Geordie Shore Casts Took A Tour Of London Together – Exclusive
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Praises Camila Cabello and Kanye West
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreak Over Her Dad’s Alcohol Addiction
Cardi B
Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B on Pregnancy and Album
Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood
Brooklyn Beckham Spotted Kissing Model Lexi Wood Following Chloe Moretz Split
The Mystery Of Zayn Malik’s Deleted Instagram Feed Has Finally Been Solved
Teen Mom UK Episode 5 Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Fed Up’ Of Drama With Ste Rankine As She Invites Him And New Girlfriend Kirsty Round To Clear The Air
Pimp My Weekend - New Orleans
Pimp My Weekend: New Orleans
The Magnolia Hotel
Unplug On A Digital Detox In Portugal To Get Away From All That Life Stuff
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Looks Set to Release a New Single This Month
From Ariana Grande To Kristen Stewart: 9 Celebrities Who Earned Their Stripes As Child Stars
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
Ariana Grande performs &#039;Be Alright&#039; during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized
Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’
Pharrell Showers Ariana Grande with Praise in Ask Anything Chat
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Reveals That Ariana Grande Features on His New Album
BRITs 2018: Ariana Grande Watched the Manchester Tribute Last Night
Scooter Braun Praises Ariana Grande for One Love Manchester
Pharrell Williams &amp; Ariana Grande
Pharrell Williams Praises Ariana Grande's Talent on Twitter

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Charlotte Crosby gets seriously into TOWIE
Charlotte Crosby Backs TOWIE's Pete Wicks Over 'Slimy Little B*tch' Liam Gatsby Following Explosive Row
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Teen Mom UK Episode 5 Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Fed Up’ Of Drama With Ste Rankine As She Invites Him And New Girlfriend Kirsty Round To Clear The Air
The Mystery Of Zayn Malik’s Deleted Instagram Feed Has Finally Been Solved
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini