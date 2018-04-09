Ariana Grande Looks Set to Release a New Single This Month

Ariana Grande is a living legend. Ever since the 'Love Me Harder' hitmaker released her debut single 'The Way' in 2013, she has been a force to be reckoned with on the charts and on the road. Three albums into her career and she keeps getting better.

And now it looks like she is about to launch her next era. She is apparently releasing a new single at the end of the month.

WATCH ARIANA'S 'INTO YOU' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics I'm so into you,

I can barely breathe

And all I wanna do

is to fall in deep

But close ain't close enough

'til we cross the line, baby

So name a game to play,

and I'll role the dice, hey



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you

to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you,

oh yeah



This could take some time, hey

I made too many mistakes

Better get this right, right, baby



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Tell me what you came here for

Cause I can't, I can't wait no more

I'm on the edge with no control

And I need, I need you to know

You to know, oh



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



So come light me up,

so come light me up my baby

A little dangerous,

a little dangerous my baby

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you Writer(s): Savan Kotecha, Martin Sandberg, Alexander Erik Kronlund, - Ilya, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

ARIANATORS UNITE. OUR FAVE IS REALLY ABOUT TO RETURN AND DOMINATE THE CHARTS AGAIN.

The wait for new Ariana Grande music has been long. It's over two years since the award-winning superstar released her last lead single. However, it appears as though it's finally on its way. According to HITS Daily Double, it's coming out on April 27th.

In other words, in less than three weeks we could all be getting our lives to an incredible new Ariana single.

[Getty]

While this isn't too much to go on, multiple reliable news sites have already reported that Ariana's fourth album is finished. Not only that but it apparently features production by the likes of both Max Martin and confirmed collaborator Pharrell Williams.

Taking this into consideration, it is not out of the realm of possibility to assume that these reports are true.

We adore Ariana and just the thought of hearing new music is making us hyperventilate with excitement.

[Getty]

Hopefully, the 'Problem' superstar will make an official announcement in the coming weeks.

Whatever she has recorded, we know that it will be amazing and we cannot wait to hear it.

Words: Sam Prance