Ariana Grande Makes UK Chart History With ‘thank u, next’

Mike Pell
Friday, February 15, 2019 - 18:00

Ariana…Grande…Is…On…Fiyah! The singer has just made UK chart history as her fifth studio album thank u, next hits No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Today, the Official Charts Company revealed that thank u, next has broken the UK record for the most album streams EVER by a female artist in one week, surpassing her own record which she set back in 2018 with sweetener. 

thank u, next had 59 million streams across its 12 tracks, giving Ari a combined sales total this week of 65,000 – her biggest opening week for an album to date.

Ari is also the first female artist in history to replace herself at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with ‘break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored’, entering in at the top spot this week, knocking ‘7 rings’ down to No.2.

You got me some type of way (hmm)
Ain't used to feelin' this way (hmm-hmm)
I do not know what to say (yeah, yeah)
But I know I shouldn't think about it
Took one fuckin' look at your face (hmm)
Now I wanna know how you taste (hmm-hmm)
Usually don't give it away (yeah, yeah)
But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then I realize she's right there
And I'm at home like, "Damn, this ain't fair"

Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (mornin')
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (care)
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

This shit always happens to me (yeah)
Why can't we just play for keeps? (hmm-hmm)
Practically on my knees (yeah, yeah)
But I know I shouldn't think about it
You know what you're doin' to me
You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah
Actin' all innocent, please
When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then you realize she's right there (yeah)
And you're at home like, "Damn, she can't compare"

Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (in the mornin')
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (I don't care, yee)
Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

You can say I'm hatin' if you want to
But I only hate on her 'cause I want you
Say I'm trippin' if you feel that
But you without me ain't right (ain't right)
You can call me crazy 'cause I want you
And I never even ever fuckin' met you
Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right
But you without me ain't nice (ain't nice, yeah)

Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (hit in the mornin', yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (care, yeah)
Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
Her third No.1 single in four months, Ariana now also joins a select crew of musicians who’ve had three chart-topping singles in under 100 days – Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Justin Bieber.

She’s now also the first female artist in history to simultaneously hold the No.1 spot on the Official Albums Chart AND the Top 2 singles on the Official Singles Chart in the UK.

QUEEN.

Speaking recently about her record-breaking success, Grande told Zach Sang: “I think one of the most important lessons learned – just based on how people have reacted to the music and how it felt to make the music – is listen to my instincts.” 

Keep listening, Ari!

Official UK Albums Chart Top 5:

1. Ariana Grandethank u, next
2. Motion Picture Cast Recording - The Greatest Showman
3. AJ Tracey – AJ Tracey
4. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
5. The Specials - Encore

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the Official UK Singles Chart, MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner Lewis Capaldi has achieved his highest-charting single to date, as ‘Someone You Loved’, accompanied by its heart-wrenching music video, reaches a new peak at No.3 this week.AJ Tracey’s hit an all-time chart best too on the Top 40 with ‘Psych Out!’ rebounding 30 places to No.18 this week.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Ariana Grande – ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’
2. Ariana Grande – ‘7 rings’
3. Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
4. Sam Smith & Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
5. Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’

Ariana Grande
