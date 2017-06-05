Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Could Claim This Week’s Number One Spot From Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’

The chart update sees Grande's re-released charity single leap from 11th to 2nd in just a week, following an emotional night in Manchester yesterday.

Monday, June 5, 2017 - 18:00

Following an emotional night in Manchester, Ariana Grande looks set to leap into the Top Five in the UK Singles Chart, and could even claim the top spot.

The re-release of ‘One Last Time’, first released in 2014, has been brought back (with new One Love Manchester artwork) as an official charity single, with proceeds being donated to the Emergency Manchester Fund. The fund raised over £2.3 million during last night’s (June 4) benefit gig, with the fund raising over £10 million for families affected by the attack in Manchester on May 22.

Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ – the longest reigning foreign language number one in UK chart history - has been sitting pretty at the top of the UK Singles Chart for four weeks in a row, but faces stiff competition from Grande, whose single leaped from 11th to 2nd in just a week.

The Official Singles Chart Top Five Update:

1. ‘Despacito’ – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
2. ‘One Last Time’ – Ariana Grande
3. ‘Strip That Down’ – Liam Payne ft. Quavo
4. ‘I’m The One’ – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne
5. ‘Unforgettable’ – French Montana ft. Swae Lee

To donate from the UK, IRE & US, head to redcross.org.uk/love.

MTV stands strong with all of you in the fight against global terrorism. Recent attacks in Manchester UK, Kabul Afghanistan, Minya Egypt, Baghdad Iraq and London UK are reminders of the countless people who have lost their lives in terrorist acts, but the One Love benefit concert is a reminder to us all that we're always stronger together.

One Love Manchester Performers Gallery

  • Marcus Mumford
    Getty Images
    1 of 28
  • Take That & Robbie Williams
    Getty Images
    2 of 28
  • Robbie Williams
    Getty Images
    3 of 28
  • Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus
    4 of 28
  • Pharrell Williams
    Getty Images
    5 of 28
  • Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus
    Getty Images
    6 of 28
  • Miley Cyrus
    Getty Images
    7 of 28
  • Ariana Grande
    8 of 28
  • Niall Horan
    9 of 28
  • Katy Perry
    Getty Images
    10 of 28
  • Katy Perry
    Getty
    11 of 28
  • Ariana Grande with apl.de.ap, will.i.am and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas
    Getty images
    12 of 28
  • Arianna and The Black Eyed Peas
    Getty Images
    13 of 28
  • Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
    Getty Images
    14 of 28
  • Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
    Getty Images
    15 of 28
  • Justin Bieber
    Getty Images
    16 of 28
  • Justin Bieber
    Getty Images
    17 of 28
  • Justin Bieber
    Getty Images
    18 of 28
  • Little Mix
    Getty Images
    19 of 28
  • Little Mix
    Getty Images
    20 of 28
  • Mac Miller and Ariana Grande
    Getty Images
    21 of 28
  • Chris Martin of Coldplay
    Getty Images
    22 of 28
  • Getty Images
    23 of 28
  • Coldplay
    Getty Images
    24 of 28
  • Liam Gallagher
    Getty Images
    25 of 28
  • Liam Gallagher
    Getty Images
    26 of 28
  • Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin
    Getty Images
    27 of 28
  • Ariana Grande
    Getty Images
    28 of 28

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Could Claim This Week's Number One Spot From Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito'

