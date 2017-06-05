Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Could Claim This Week’s Number One Spot From Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’

Following an emotional night in Manchester, Ariana Grande looks set to leap into the Top Five in the UK Singles Chart, and could even claim the top spot.

The re-release of ‘One Last Time’, first released in 2014, has been brought back (with new One Love Manchester artwork) as an official charity single, with proceeds being donated to the Emergency Manchester Fund. The fund raised over £2.3 million during last night’s (June 4) benefit gig, with the fund raising over £10 million for families affected by the attack in Manchester on May 22.

The Official Singles Chart Top Five Update:

Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ – the longest reigning foreign language number one in UK chart history - has been sitting pretty at the top of the UK Singles Chart for four weeks in a row, but faces stiff competition from Grande, whose single leaped from 11th to 2nd in just a week.

1. ‘Despacito’ – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

2. ‘One Last Time’ – Ariana Grande

3. ‘Strip That Down’ – Liam Payne ft. Quavo

4. ‘I’m The One’ – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne

5. ‘Unforgettable’ – French Montana ft. Swae Lee

To donate from the UK, IRE & US, head to redcross.org.uk/love.

MTV stands strong with all of you in the fight against global terrorism. Recent attacks in Manchester UK, Kabul Afghanistan, Minya Egypt, Baghdad Iraq and London UK are reminders of the countless people who have lost their lives in terrorist acts, but the One Love benefit concert is a reminder to us all that we're always stronger together.

