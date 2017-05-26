Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Reaches New Chart High Following Manchester Attack

Friday, May 26, 2017 - 18:00

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ has reached an all-time peak on the Official UK Singles Chart, today landing at No.11.

Taken from her 2014 album My Everything, the track had originally reached a previous chart high of No.24, but following the atrocities in Manchester earlier this week, ‘One Last Time’ enters from outside the Top 200 as the UK remembers the victims of the attack.

Elsewhere in this week's Top 40, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber hold onto their No.1 for a third week with 'Despacito', while JB also remains at No.2 along with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne on 'I'm The One'.

This week's highest new entry goes to Liam Payne with his solo debut single 'Strip That Down' Ft. Quavo.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1.    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Ft. Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito’
2.    DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – ‘I’m The One’
3.    Liam Payne Ft. Quavo – ‘Strip That Down’
4.    Shawn Mendes – ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’
5.    Clean Bandit Ft. Zara Larsson – ‘Symphony’

Chart information © 2017 Official Charts Company.

Ariana Grande - One Last Time - Music Video

