Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally

It was the 'Into You' singer's first public appearance of 2018...

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 12:10

Ariana Grande made her first public appearance of the year (and as a blonde) to take a stand against gun violence with thousands of others.

The pop superstar performed during the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, DC on Saturday, alongside Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

She performed the gorgeous 'Be Alright', an anthem of resilience and hope that took on a new meaning after she performed it at One Love Manchester last June.

The anti-gun violence rally was organised by the survivors of the devastating high school shooting that occurred on February 14 and left 17 people dead.

Students  of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attended and were present on stage throughout, with some even giving speeches between performances to remember and honour their classmates.

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus were also present, while other stars including Lady Gaga, Kehlani and Justin Tranter took part in different demonstrations across the US.

Getty Images

Ariana's performance was sincere and light-hearted, as she danced with the students onstage and reminded us of her incredible voice with some jaw-dropping ad-libs.

It was her first performance since A Concert For Charlottesville last September, another concert held to commemorate a tragedy.

She was set to perform at the 2018 BRIT Awards to pay tribute to the bombing that happened at her concert in Manchester Arena last year, however she sadly fell ill and had to pull out.

As we know, Ariana is set to release her fourth album this year, with rumours initially suggesting that the first single would've been out in February.

Of course that didn't happen, however this performance proves that she is going to come back stronger than ever before - and we can't wait!

Words: Ross McNeilage

