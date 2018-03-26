Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally
It was the 'Into You' singer's first public appearance of 2018...
Ariana Grande made her first public appearance of the year (and as a blonde) to take a stand against gun violence with thousands of others.
The pop superstar performed during the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, DC on Saturday, alongside Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.
She performed the gorgeous 'Be Alright', an anthem of resilience and hope that took on a new meaning after she performed it at One Love Manchester last June.
WATCH ARIANA GRANDE'S 'INTO YOU' VIDEO HERE...
I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do
is to fall in deep
But close ain't close enough
'til we cross the line, baby
So name a game to play,
and I'll role the dice, hey
Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you
to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you,
oh yeah
This could take some time, hey
I made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby
Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
Before I make a move
(Woo, oh, oh, oh)
So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Tell me what you came here for
Cause I can't, I can't wait no more
I'm on the edge with no control
And I need, I need you to know
You to know, oh
So baby, come light me up
and maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous,
but baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation, and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
Got everyone watchin' us,
so baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous,
but baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
So come light me up,
so come light me up my baby
A little dangerous,
a little dangerous my baby
A little less conversation and
a little more touch my body
Cause I'm so into you,
into you,
into you
The anti-gun violence rally was organised by the survivors of the devastating high school shooting that occurred on February 14 and left 17 people dead.
Students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attended and were present on stage throughout, with some even giving speeches between performances to remember and honour their classmates.
Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus were also present, while other stars including Lady Gaga, Kehlani and Justin Tranter took part in different demonstrations across the US.
Ariana's performance was sincere and light-hearted, as she danced with the students onstage and reminded us of her incredible voice with some jaw-dropping ad-libs.
It was her first performance since A Concert For Charlottesville last September, another concert held to commemorate a tragedy.
She was set to perform at the 2018 BRIT Awards to pay tribute to the bombing that happened at her concert in Manchester Arena last year, however she sadly fell ill and had to pull out.
As we know, Ariana is set to release her fourth album this year, with rumours initially suggesting that the first single would've been out in February.
Of course that didn't happen, however this performance proves that she is going to come back stronger than ever before - and we can't wait!
Words: Ross McNeilage