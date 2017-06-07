Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Releases Somewhere Over The Rainbow Cover As Charity Single

The singer performed an emotional rendition of the song at her One Love Manchester concert…

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 10:31

When Ariana Grande performed Somewhere Over The Rainbow at her recent One Love Manchester charity concert, it was understandably an incredibly emotional moment.

The singer has since decided to release the cover to help raise money for charity, in honour of those who died in the terror attack which killed 22 and injured many.

Funds made from the Judy Garland cover will go to the British Red Cross’s We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was also the charity that the concert was in aid of.

Over £10million has now been raised since the horrific events of May 22, with £2million of that coming from the concert alone which was held on Sunday night in honour of the victims and their families.

The likes of Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry joined Ari on stage, as they stopped whatever they were doing to join her and prove to Manchester that they too stand with them.

You can donate to the Red Cross fund and find out more about where the money will go here.

Watch! All of the performances from the One Love Manchester concert >>>

