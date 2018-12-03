Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Responds After Pete Davidson’s Emotional Post About Being Bullied

"I care deeply about Pete and his health."

Tuesday, December 4, 2018


Ariana Grande has responded after Pete Davidson penned an emotional post about being bullied online.

ICYMI, the SNL comedian took to social-media to condemn people making cruel comments about their break-up, writing: "I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. 

“I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashed him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

Pete pointed out that he’d always been open about his experience with BPD and suicidal thoughts in the past and added: "No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't.”

Ariana has now spoken up about the situation, adding the message: “I know you already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. 

“I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so I do understand. But you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. Regardless of what they choose to display on social-media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u that. 

She added: “So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

Go, Ari. 


 

