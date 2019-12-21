Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape

ICYMI: A$AP Rocky's 'sex tape' leaked on Thursday. Now 'sex tape' is a very 2004 term but it's (apparently) an extended clip of him having, er, intercourse that has somehow made it out into the world.

The news completely shook Twitter, where fans and onlookers alike weighed in on the leaked video and gave their less-than-flattering reviews of the rapper's performance.

The reviews weren't as wholly negative as Cats, however the general consensus seemed to be that fans were disappointed, like with the new Star Wars film. Word soon got back to the 31-year-old rapper, who addressed both the video and its critics online.

Somewhere between the Twitter stylings of Kanye West and Donald Trump, A$AP tweeted: "MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY."

"AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY," he said, charmingly. "A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM."

It's safe to say that the tweet went down a storm because, really, when do we ever see our idols desperately defending their sexual capabilities to the world? Perhaps ignoring it altogether would've been cooler.

It's a good thing that he didn't stay silent because we wouldn't have gotten to witness the gift that is Ariana Grande being wing-woman to her BFF Courtney Chipolone, who has appeared in the videos for 'thank u, next' and '7 rings'.

Ari took the chance to shoot her shot for her childhood friend Courtney and quote-tweeted A$AP, adding: "my friend courtney says it looks just fine ! (@ courtneychipolone on ig)"

my friend courtney says it looks just fine ! (@ courtneychipolone on ig) https://t.co/CUUXSBjTO5 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 20, 2019

The combination of "looks just fine!" and dropping her bestie's Instagram handle to esentially invite him into her DMs is simply incredible.

Knowing very well what she had just done, Ariana followed it up a few minutes later with a "merry christmas courtney". Simply iconic. The bar has officially been raised.

merry christmas courtney — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 20, 2019

A$AP is yet to respond to Ariana's tweets but, for all we know, he could be with Courtney right now. Christmas miracles do happen!