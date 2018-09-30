Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Mixed Feelings About Taking Sweetener On Tour

Ariana Grande has revealed that she has mixed feelings about taking Sweetener on tour following the recent death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The singer took to Twitter to open up about her current mindset and told fans that while she’d love to perform for them again, she’s still a bit worried about being away from home for such a long period of time.

Getty

“I’m antsy," she wrote. "Can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted."

When a fan said they didn't want her to regret her decision, she replied: “Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. Lol.”

The 25-year-old later said that she’d consider doing a “mini tour” for the time being: “Like maybe i’ll do a mini one. i cant do what i did last time right now. that i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you. i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk. ily,” she added.

While we’d all love to see Sweetener on tour, the priority rn is obviously Ariana’s mental and physical wellbeing.