Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Quarantine Curls As She Isolates At Home

Ariana Grande has taken to social-media to share an image of her natural hair during quarantine.

The singer published an image of her cute curls on Instagram alongside the caption: “get a load a dis.” Fans loved the image, with mum Joan Grande branding her daughter “beyond stunning” in the shot.

“Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you...” she wrote.

This comes after Ari took part in a virtual reunion in honour of the ten-year anniversary of Victorious. The cast initially aimed to meet in person but had to adjust their plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria Justice shared a snapshot of their Zoom reunion online, with Ari adding in the comments: “My heart is yelling. love you so much. the best night.”

Ari is said to be quarantining with her rumoured new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. The couple have reportedly been dating on the DL for several months. An insider told E! News that their romance is being kept private for now.

“They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

Here’s hoping Ari rocks curly hair in her next music video.