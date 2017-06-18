Ariana Grande Spent Thanksgiving With Her Dad For The First Time In 18 Years

It's no secret that Ariana Grande has spent the majority of 2019 on the road with the incredible Sweetener World Tour but you'll be glad to know that she actually had some time off to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family and friends.

The holiday was made even more special for the singer as it was the first time that she has spent it with both of her parents since 2001, when she was only eight years old.

To mark the huge moment, Ariana shared black-and-white photos from her intimate festivities, which included an adorable selfie of her with both of her parents.

The three are all smiles in the family photo, which she sweetly captioned "First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!"

While her mum Joan is known to often be by her side on tour, music video sets and even in the studio, Ariana has made no secret of her difficult relationship with her father Edward.

In a 2014 interview with Seventeen, she explained that their relationship had been strained since the former couple separated when she was a child.

Since then, however, Ariana has opened up about working on their relationship, explaining that "It took my so long to be OK with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad and a lot of my traits come from him."

Fans were happily surprised when she posted a throwback photo of her and Edward on Father's Day in 2017, where she wrote "Happy Father's Day I love you."

It's incredible to see that Ariana's relationship with her father has improved and hope it continues because if anyone deserves more love in this world it's definitely her.

Here's to more overdue reunions over the festive period!