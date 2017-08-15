Ariana Grande Stans The Spice Girls On Twitter And Her Fans Don't Know Who They Are

Ariana Grande found herself in a Spice Girls storm last night when an innocent tweet-along sent fans into a frenzy.

The ‘Everyday’ superstar did what we all do sometimes and innocently tweeted the girl group's lyrics in a typically passionate manner - I mean, is there any other way to honour them? - and the Arianators showed their age by mistaking it for some sort of new music announcement.

Getty Images

Quoting the iconic ‘Say You’ll Be There’ (the best Spice song FYI), Ari tweeted “I’m…….. giving you evvvvvverything alll that joooooooy can bring, this i swear”. YES, I SWEA-AY-AR!

We’re surprised her phone didn’t shut down as her replies quickly flooded with overexcited fans who thought she’d just tweeted out something from ‘AG4’, what they’re calling her next album until she reveals the title.

I'm........ giving you evvvvvverything — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

alll that joooooooy can bring, this i swear — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

It’s typical fan behaviour and we cannot blame anyone for desperately wanting new music (us too!) but the hilarious mistake has left us and Ariana herself feeling rather old.

There’s people out there who don’t know the Spice Girls? Who can’t recognise one of the best pop songs ever from one lyric? Who don't know Mel C's ad-libs?

Well, she was left shocked too, having to clarify “they’re spice girls lyrics not A4 tea” before asking “am i old”. It's all just 'Too Much' for us, really.

omg they're spice girls lyrics not A4 tea am i old — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

At the grand age of 24, we can confirm you are most definitely not old, Ariana.

You’re just a queen!

By Ross McNeilage

