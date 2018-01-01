Ariana Grande Teases Brand New Music on Social Media

Ariana Grande is one of the most successful stars in the world right now. Ever since her debut albumYours Truly, the 'Into You' singer has not only proved that she has one of the best voices in music but also that she's capable of releasing massive hits.

And now she's taken to Instagram to tease new music that she's releasing this year.

IT IS TRUE. WE ARE REALLY GETTING BRAND NEW ARIANA MUSIC IN 2018.

Never one to give too much away, the 'Side to Side' superstar simply posted a short snippet of new music with the caption "see you next year". While details about the music in question are sparse, the exciting clip sounds nothing short of magnificent.

Seriously we think that AG4 has the potential to be Ariana's best album to date.

While the 'Love Me Harder' hitmaker is yet to announce anything official as to her new music and when she will release it, it's safe to say that we can expect it soon. In May it will be two years since she released her latest album Dangerous Woman.

Ariana has never waited longer than two years to release new music before.

Reports on it by collaborator Pharrell Williams suggest that it's finished too.

Based on the clip and Ariana's talent, we know that it will be amazing.

We cannot wait to hear the album when Ariana decides to release it.

Words: Sam Prance

