Ariana Grande Tells Fans "Everything Will Be Okay"

Since the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, Ariana Grande has announced that she’s taking time out of the music industry in order to “heal and mend.”

Now she’s taken to Twitter in order to let her worried fans know that “everything will be okay.”

Getty

Hearing her fans' concerns over her health, Ari took to social media to reassure her followers that she loves them and will pull through this trying time, tweeting: “love u I’m thinking of u [sic].”

love u i’m thinking of u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 20, 2018

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

She followed up her kind tweets with: “I love u so v much [sic].”

i love u so v much — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

Ari also shared a very similar message on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded a picture of a grey sky with the words “everything will be okay” and “one day at a time.”

This comes after the Sweetener singer was scheduled to make an appearance at the Emmy Awards last week alongside fiancé Pete Davidson, but decided not to attend in order to take some much-needed time to focus on her mental health and process her grief.

And after her no-show at the Emmys, her team released a statement saying: “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend.”

“She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

We can only imagine how difficult this time is for the singer.

A week after the news of Mac Miller's death broke, Ari took to Instagram to pay tribute to the man she “adored” since the age of nineteen: “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore.”

She went on to write: “I really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

We’re sending all of our love and support Ari’s way. Just like she said, everything will be okay.