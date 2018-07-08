Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement

It looks like she got the wrong end of the stick...

Monday, July 9, 2018 - 09:52


Ariana Grande has deleted a message she posted about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s reported engagement after a fan cracked a joke about their shared manager orchestrating the whole thing. 

For anyone who hasn’t heard the happy news yet, the 24-year-old is said to have popped the question to his model girlfriend in the Bahamas with fans spotting a corker of a diamond ring on Hailey’s left hand.

The speedy engagement has reminded many people of another relationship, with one person tweeting: "First Ariana get [sic] engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin. The devil works hard, but Scooter Braun works harder."

It didn't take long for Ari to reply: ".....You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives.....right....? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first [and] foremost ab[out] our health and happiness?

"Love is lit. Shit happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. [You] deserve it."

When the fan insisted they were just playing around, Ari backed off and replied: “Okay okay, be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first.”

And while there’s been no official confirmation of the engagement, Justin’s dad shared a cryptic post on Instagram reading: “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" 

We’re pretty sure Ari will shoot the idea down, but is anyone else secretly hoping for a double wedding?

