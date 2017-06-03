Ariana Grande Visits Injured Fans In Hospital

Ariana Grande is back in Manchester, and her first stop was the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to visit fans who were injured in the attack at her concert on 22 May.

The singer posted a picture of her visit on her own Instagram page, but many of the fans she met have also shared pictures of the singer’s visit on social media.

Among those injured and still receiving treatment was 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann, who suffered fractures to both legs as well as shrapnel wounds. She wrote on social media, “I got to meet my queen today. Love you @ArianaGrande.”

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Ariana also made sure to spend time with the family of 29 year old Martin Hett, who was one of the 22 people that tragically lost their lives in the bomb attack.

endless respect to @ArianaGrande for coming back to our city and meeting my family and so many others. (I couldn't be there, babies etc) pic.twitter.com/UgZ8nZ39fR — Dan Hett (@danhett) June 3, 2017

One Love Manchester - the benefit concert organised by Ariana in the wake of the attack - takes place tomorrow and features performances from Ariana as well as Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Little Mix and more.

