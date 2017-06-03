Ariana Grande Visits Injured Fans In Hospital
Singer Ariana Grande has surprised fans injured in the Manchester attack by visiting them in hospital
Ariana Grande is back in Manchester, and her first stop was the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to visit fans who were injured in the attack at her concert on 22 May.The singer posted a picture of her visit on her own Instagram page, but many of the fans she met have also shared pictures of the singer’s visit on social media.
Among those injured and still receiving treatment was 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann, who suffered fractures to both legs as well as shrapnel wounds. She wrote on social media, “I got to meet my queen today. Love you @ArianaGrande.”
Ariana also made sure to spend time with the family of 29 year old Martin Hett, who was one of the 22 people that tragically lost their lives in the bomb attack.
One Love Manchester - the benefit concert organised by Ariana in the wake of the attack - takes place tomorrow and features performances from Ariana as well as Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Little Mix and more.
Words: Olivia Cooke
WATCH: Ariana Grande pays truobe to fans following the Manchester terror attack